Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has slammed Zanu-PF MPs for disrupting Parliament’s portfolio commitee meetings chaired by MDC legislators saying the development contradicted President Emerson Mnangagwa’s vision.

Zanu-PF MPs disrupted proceedings of the portfolio commitee on Public Accounts demanding that MDC for Harare East, Tendai Biti, refuse himself from chairing it until his party recognises Mnangagwa as the country’s legitimate leader.

More to follow…..