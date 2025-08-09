MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

Members of Parliament have sounded the alarm over the growing threat of fake news, warning that the rapid spread of misinformation is undermining public policy, distorting democratic processes, and fuelling political instability in Zimbabwe.

The concern follows a global outcry over the rise in digital disinformation campaigns, with the United Kingdom recently sanctioning the “African Initiative” — a Russian organisation operating as a news agency — for its role in orchestrating a hybrid influence operation across Africa. Three of its leaders have also been blacklisted under the UK sanctions, announced on July 18, 2025, and backed by a damning report published in June by VIGINUM, the French government’s watchdog on foreign information manipulation, in collaboration with the UK Foreign Office and the EU External Action Service.

In Zimbabwe, lawmakers have acknowledged that the nation is not immune to this global phenomenon, with Luveve MP Descent Bajila warning that fake news is a serious threat, especially in the digital era where misinformation can spread unchecked.

“In this digital age, there is a lot of fake news moving around. At times it distorts public policy. At times it distorts information about implementation of key development processes and programmes,” Bajila told Parliament.

He stressed the need for MPs and government officials to build systems and tools capable of responding quickly to disinformation, adding, “While it is very difficult to keep up with patterns, it is important to continuously make the effort to set the record straight, to find out the truth and use it to dispel fake news.”

Senator Ritah Ndlovu echoed his concerns, warning that the unchecked spread of false narratives was eroding democratic norms and threatening public trust.

“Fake news, disinformation and misinformation are eroding our democracy. It is a cancer that must be stopped forthwith. We are also encouraging the media and regulatory authorities to ensure that only credible journalists are allowed to operate,” she said.

The VIGINUM report at the centre of the UK sanctions provides an in-depth analysis of the African Initiative, exposing it as a front for Russian intelligence operations using artificial intelligence-driven content, social media manipulation, and grassroots infiltration to spread anti-Western narratives and increase Russian influence across the continent.

Titled “African Initiative: Anatomy of a State-Controlled Influence Operation”, the 40-page report reveals that the group operates through a network of local NGOs in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and runs community outreach initiatives disguised as cultural, sporting, and health events to build local trust while covertly pushing geopolitical propaganda.

Among the tools used by the organisation is “Al-Freak”, an AI-powered information manipulation system (IMS) that generates fake images, text, and videos, disseminated through pseudo-media sites and inauthentic social media accounts. A mobile app, “AFree”, has also been launched as a substitute for Western social media platforms and is being aggressively promoted in Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, and Morocco.

The UK-sanctioned individuals include Artyom Kureyev, the Editor-in-Chief of the African Initiative; Anna Zamareyeva, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief and a former spokesperson for the Wagner-linked PMC Centre; and Viktor Lukovenko, a known liaison officer with suspected ties to the Russian GRU military intelligence agency. Lukovenko was convicted in Russia for a racially motivated murder and was arrested in Kyrgyzstan earlier this year on charges of recruiting mercenaries.

Locally, Desire Moyo, a member of Parliament’s media committee, said Zimbabwe is particularly vulnerable to fake news due to deepening political divisions and socio-economic challenges.

“In the Zimbabwean context, where all political parties have factions, and with economic decay and social disintegration, misinformation has become a catalyst for political degeneration,” Moyo said in an interview. “Democracy thrives on truth. My office remains a source for constituents seeking reliable information.”

The report’s authors called for urgent coordination between African media regulators, civil society organisations, and international watchdogs to combat what they describe as a “long-term soft power war” being waged through disinformation campaigns.

As Zimbabwe heads into another critical political season, lawmakers are calling for stronger oversight, digital literacy education, and robust media regulation to protect the public from being misled by foreign or local actors using technology to manipulate truth and inflame division.

Source – online