MPs exempted from paying city parking, tollgate fees; opposition rubbishes new benefits

The speaker of the National Assembly and Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, on Wednesday announced that the Members of Parliament (MPs) will no longer be required to pay parking fees in Harare’s Central Business District.

Each MP is entitled to exempt two vehicles from parking fees, which are pegged at US$1 per hour in Harare.

“I also wish to inform the House that the Administration of Parliament has reached an agreement with the City Parking to exempt two vehicles belonging to each of the Members of Parliament from paying parking fees in the Harare Central Business District.

“You are therefore requested to submit copies of registration of the two vehicles to the Human Capital Department in office No. 340 on the Third Floor in order to finalise the arrangements,” said Mudenda.

In addition to the parking privileges, MPs will also get free tollgate passage on selected express tollgate lanes.

“I wish to inform the House that ZINARA has introduced express lanes to Government exempted vehicles at selected tollgates; starting with a pilot programme at Skyline, Dema and Eskbank tollgates. The infrastructure has been established featuring extra wide detour lanes designated as ‘Express Lanes’. To use the express lane, vehicles must be equipped with an e-tag which will be scanned by the system. Once detected, the boom banner will automatically open.

”Please note that express lanes will not have a cashier on duty. In line with this, the ZINARA team will visit the new Parliament Building on the 26th of February and 5th March 2025 from 0900 hours to 1600 hours for the installation of the e-tags.

“All Members of Parliament are encouraged to bring their two exempted vehicles along with their registration books for this installation exercise. Kindly note that failure to have electronic tags installed on exempt vehicles may cause significant inconvenience when passing through the tollgates. For more information, please visit Human Capital Department in office No. 340,” said Mudenda.

The leader of the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) Linda Masarira rubbished the new benefits for MPs, saying they already have enough benefits.

“The recent revelation that Zimbabwean Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators now enjoy free tollgate passage, free parking, and the registration of two vehicles exempt from toll fees is yet another blatant display of elite privilege in a country where millions struggle to afford basic necessities. This new perk, added to their long list of extravagant benefits, is a direct insult to the suffering masses.

“While ordinary Zimbabweans are burdened with high transport costs, poor wages, and relentless economic hardships, our lawmakers continue to prioritize their own comfort over the needs of the people who elected them,” said Masarira on X.

