MPs Cry Foul As Zanu-PF Demands $600 To Contest In 2018 Elections, Say It’s A Strategy To Exclude Them

The ruling Zanu-PF party is reported to have demanded that all sitting and aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) should pay $600 as a subscription fee for the past 5 years.

This will enable them to contest in Zanu-PF’s primary elections to choose candidates to represent the party in the 2018 harmonised elections.

An MP who spoke to The Zimbabwe Independent said,

This a clear strategy of exclusion. They want us to fail to pay so that they can put their own people in our constituencies. They know that most of us as unable to pay such amounts and they see this as an opportunity to sneak in their friends and allies.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for administration, Elphas Mashaba added,

We have a circular from the party’s commissariat which deals with these issues. Anyone who fails to pay will have to be dealt with through the provisions of the circular. Disqualification of any candidate on the basis of failing to pay his or her subscription is something that will have to look at as a party but in line with the dictates of the circular from the administration department.

The opposition MDC-T party has also demanded $1000 from aspiring legislators who want to contest in the 2018 elections.

