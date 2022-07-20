Mnangagwa pays tribute to China over new Parliament

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the Chinese government for fulfilling its promises to construct the new Parliament of Zimbabwe and various other mega projects which are at completion stages.

He was speaking after touring the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden this Wednesday.

The coming in of the Second Republic in 2017 opened up golden economic and infrastructural development investments for the country, chief among them the construction of the new Parliament of Zimbabwe, the New International Airport, which is almost complete, and other mega projects like the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station and TelOne.

President Mnangagwa, accompanied by Vice President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, visited the new Parliament of Zimbabwe Building in Mt Hampden to appreciate the great works done by the Republic of China in fulfilling its promise to construct the imposing structure.

After touring the state-of-the-art including the spacious National Assembly and Senate chambers and other multi-purposes facilities, the President chronicled how the 2018 engagements with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping on the mega projects have finally come to fruition.

“When the Second Republic come into power in 2017, I was then invited by President Xi Jinping in 2018 to China. During our meeting, he asked what China could do for the New Dispensation. I quickly suggested for the building of the new Parliament and he said yes. He gave us a grant. He asked again for another and I thought of the new airport – it was granted a US$153 million concessionary loan. He asked for a third project. I was quick to think of our energy sector – he granted us another US$1.3 billion concessionary loan. He again asked for another, you see the TelOne expansion came to mind and it was granted.”

The completion of the new Parliament is demonstration for everyone to appreciate the all-weather engagement by Zimbabwe and China.

“As a result of that meeting, we have this new Parliament. I want to thank my colleagues, the project manager of the Shanghai Construction Company for their efforts. This is the most significant building I have ever seen and it resembles our Zimbabwe birds and other iconic features. This is a heritage for future generations.”

Chinese company, Shanghai Construction project manager, Mr Cai Libo was upbeat about the landmark achievement of his team in completing the magnificent building.

“We are happy about the President and his team’s visit. We appreciate that he is impressed about this great works which is result of all-weather friendship between our two countries,” he said.

The completion of the new Parliament building will form the nucleus of the new city and provide spacious room for parliamentarians who could be all accommodated at current august house. – ZBC

