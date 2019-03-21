Mliswa, Nduna Lose Parliament Portfolio Committee Seats

Temba Mliswa has been replaced by Zanu PF Shurugwi South MP Edmond Mkaratigwa as Mines and Mining Development Portfolio committee chairperson.

All members except for Mliswa and Dexter Nduna were reappointed to the Mines and Mining Development Portfolio committee.However, Nduna has been dealt a big blow after he was also chucked out of the Transport and Infrastructure Development Portfolio committee. Nduna was recently appointed as chairperson of the portfolio committee which he leaves before presiding over as chairperson. The announcement was made by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on Thursday. Said Mudenda:

I would like to inform the House that all members of the dissolved Mines and Mining Development Committee have been reappointed to the same Committee except Hon. T. Mliswa and Hon. Nduna. For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the Members of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development; Hon. R. Bhila; Hon. S. Bhuda; Hon. L. Chikomba; Hon. S. Chikwinya; Hon. M. Chombo; Hon. Dzuma; E. Gwanongodza; Hon. N. Kachepa; M. T. Karimazondo; Hon. C. Kashiri; Hon. T. Khumalo; Hon. P. Machando; Hon. C. Machingauta; Hon. B. Majaya; Hon. T. R. Matangira; Hon. S. Matsunga; Hon. D. Mawite; Hon. E. Mkaratigwa; Hon. M. M. Mpofu; Hon. S. Mudarikwa; Hon. M. Mugidho; Hon. E. Musakwa; Hon. C. P. Mutseyami: Hon. E. Ncube; Hon. A. Ndebele; Hon. T. Nyabani; Hon. J. Paradza; Hon. E. Samambwa; Hon. A. Samson; Hon. T. Saruwaka; Hon. P. D. Sibanda; Hon. S. Sithole; Hon. D. Svuure; Hon. F. Taruvinga; Hon. J. Toffa; Hon. Zhou. The newly constituted Committee shall be chaired by Hon. Mkaratigwa. I also wish to inform the House that Hon. Gorerino has been appointed Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development. The Committee membership remains unchanged except that Hon. D. Nduna is no longer a member of that Portfolio Committee.

The Mines and Mining Development Portfolio committee was dissolves following allegations Mliswa and three others has demanded a $400 000 bribe from a local businessman. Mliswa, was implicated together with three other legislators; Leonard Chikomba (Gokwe Kabuyuni, Zanu-PF), Mr Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe, MDC Alliance) and Prince Sibanda (Binga North, MDC Alliance). A Privileges Committee was set up to investigate allegations.

Source: Pindula