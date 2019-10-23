Mliswa demands Parly committee chair reshuffling

Norton MP Temba Mliswa yesterday called for rotation of parliamentary portfolio committee chairpersons in a move targeted at removal of Gokwe Nembudziya MP justice Mayor Wadyajena who leads the Agriculture committee.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday said the judgment of the Privileges Committee set up to investigate allegations of corruption against Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and three others would soon be tabled in Parliament.

Mr Mliswa was accused together with Messers Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe), Leonard Chikomba ( Gokwe North) and Prince Sibanda (Binga North) of demanding US$400 000 from Mr James Ross Goddard as facilitation fee to enable his company JRG Contracting (Pvt) Ltd mine coal at Hwange.

Advocate Mudenda said the report would be tabled in Parliament once the chairperson of the Privileges Committee, Chief Fortune Charumbira, who is out of the country, returned.