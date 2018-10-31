Misihairabwi-Mushonga lashes out at ED bootlickers

MDC-T legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga yesterday blasted excessive bootlicking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, First Lady Auxillia, by individuals and organisations whom she said were still congratulating them for winning elections held three months ago.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said this in the National Assembly while contributing to a motion in reply to the Presidential speech.

She said her party, led by Thokozani Khupe, attended Mnangagwa’s inauguration, but had noted critical hygiene issues which Zanu PF now had to deal with.

“Can we stop the too many congratulatory messages that we are seeing on television and newspapers everyday.

They do not work because what we want now is to pull the wheel so that the country goes forward,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

“We are in this situation because of bootlicking, and if you want to congratulate Mnangagwa, do that by delivering.

Zesa must deliver electricity, Zinwa [Zimbabwe National Water Authority] must deliver water, and Zinara [Zimbabwe National Roads Administration] deal with the roads.”

She then turned on ministers with a penchant for holding Press conferences.

“I was excited that Cabinet has new faces, but I am disappointed that our ministers are spending too much time in Press conferences.

I am appealing to the Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, to say it is enough,” she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga claimed that the First Lady was being turned into a superstar by the media because of her charity work.

“She is a wonderful and humble person, but the Press wants to turn her into something that she is not.

She must do her charity work in silence, and so please stop putting her in the Press every day.

She is not a poster girl for Econet, and what the media wants to turn her into is unacceptable,” she said.

The MP also suggested that taxation should also hit the rich instead of punishing the poor.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said it was wiser to tax people with more than one vehicle, tax swimming pools, and make people that import goods to pay for duty in foreign currency.

She also suggested that the best stabilisation programme was to revert to the situation, where all civil servants, regardless of position, earned $100. – News Day