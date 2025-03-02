Ministers, deputies ignore Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, has expressed frustration over the frequent absences of ministers and their deputies from Parliament, urging that action be taken against those who continue to miss crucial sessions. His remarks came after only a few Cabinet ministers attended Wednesday’s question-and-answer session, despite numerous apologies from several senior government officials, including Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Mudenda revealed that he had received apologies from over 10 ministers for their absence, which raised suspicions about their commitment to their roles. “Now, my observation is this. There are quite clear apologies that have been very consistent, and my suspicion is that these ministers who tender apologies cannot be on national duty every week,” he said. “I am, therefore, directing the clerk and the staff to make a proper analysis of those ministers who have been consistently tendering their apologies, and appropriate action must be taken sooner than later.”

The Speaker further pointed out that the repeated absences went against an earlier appeal by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. In December, the President had criticized top officials, including ministers, for avoiding important government meetings. Mudenda said the ongoing apologies did not seem to respond to the President’s call for better performance from government officials.

Under Section 107(2) of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, Vice-Presidents, ministers, and their deputies are required to attend Parliamentary sessions and committee meetings. Mudenda emphasized that ministers’ attendance at Parliament was vital for public trust in the government, as it provided a platform for them to discuss government policies, challenges, and solutions. “When ministers answer parliamentary processes, this is their time to shine on public policy, telling the world what government is doing, the challenges government is facing, and what government is doing about those challenges,” he said. “We cannot afford to miss that golden opportunity.”

Mudenda also highlighted the backlog of unanswered parliamentary questions, many of which had been pending for months. He criticized the failure of ministers to respond to questions, with some inquiries remaining unanswered since October last year. He cited several examples of unanswered questions, including those directed to the ministers of Industry and Commerce, Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Health and Child Care, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, and Finance.

“These questions of national interest must be dealt with,” Mudenda said, stressing that ministers’ responses were necessary for public accountability and transparency. “I hope and trust that I will not be forced to analyze such reports again.”

The Speaker’s comments underline growing frustration with the lack of accountability in government, and his call for action serves as a reminder that public officials must honor their constitutional duties and respect the taxpayers who fund their positions.

Source – newsday

