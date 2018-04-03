MDC-T Expels 17 Bulawayo Members Linked To Khupe, Says They Will Be Recalled From Parly

The opposition MDC-T party has expelled 17 party members who are allegedly linked to breakaway vice-president Thokozani Khupe. The 17 are members of the Bulawayo provincial executive and were accused of ignoring party programmes among other allegations.

In a statement Bulawayo Provincial spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda said:

On March 25, the provincial executive fired some errant MDC-T members from the party. Those who are either MPs or councillors will be recalled from Parliament or council, whatever the case maybe. They were fired primarily for putting the party into disrepute and disregarding national council resolutions, failure to attend party meetings and programmes. …It was resolved that all in Parliament or council should be recalled, henceforth. For all fired have the right to appeal after within 14 days.

Some of the expelled officials include,

Nomvula Mguni,

Tamani Moyo

Aleck Gumede

Beauty Lifa

Mildred Reason Mangena

Mildred Ncube

Emmelia Moyo

Samson Mubemi Magwegwe

Dorcus Ncube.

Mqondisi Balanda Moyo

Alfred Dzirutwe

Sphathisiwe Moyo

Nkanyiso Mabhena

Sibongile Moyo

Stanley and a Sbyleen.

Edward Simela

Masuku

Mavis Mlilo

Flora Gumbo

Matshazi

However, Khupe’s spokesperson, Witness Dube dismissed the expulsions saying,

When they claim to have fired Khupe and Bhebhe, Khupe openly said this was a non-event, as we have since dissociated ourselves from them. President Khupe has since called for an extraordinary congress, which was earlier on scheduled for April 7, but has since been postponed to April 21 due to security reasons.