MDC Alliance MPs In Support of Chamisa

Harare MDC Alliance MPs in Full Support of Nelson Chamisa

Today the 11th of May 2020, MDC Alliance Leadership had a consultative meeting with the MDC A Parliamentary caucus at Harvest House. Of note was the clear message from Harare MPs to the rebels and their resolute position behind the party leadership as elected in Gweru. The following are the Harare Members of Parliament who attended the meeting:

1. Hon W. Chikombo Glen Norah

2. Hon . G Chimbaira Zengeza East

3. Hon . Peter Moyo Southerton

4. Hon M Mavunga Chitungwiza South

5. Hon Tendai Biti Harare East.

6. Hon J. Sikhala Zengeza West

7. Hon H. Chidziva Highfield West

8. Hon Murayi Highfield East

9. Hon Hon Tarusenga St Mary’s

10. Hon Murisi Zwizwai Harare Central

11. Hon Markham Harare North

12. Hon Joana Mamombe Harare West

13. Hon C. Hwende Kuwadzana East.

14. Hon. M. Mushayi Kuwadzana

15. Hon Mushoriwa Dzivaresekwa

16. Hon Madzimure Kambuzuma

17. Hon Matsunga M. Mufakose

18. Hon P. Moyo Southerton

19. Hon Starman Chamisa Mbare

20. Hon S. HAMAUSWA Warren Park

21. Hon J Chidhakwa Mabvuku Tafara

22. Hon G Sithole Chitungwiza North

23. Hon K. Dinnar Glenview North

24. Hon E. Kureva Epworth m

25. Hon V. Muradzikwa PR

26. Hon J Jaja PR.

27. Hon Mpariwa PR

28. Hon Mpofu PR

29. Hon Femai Senator

30. Hon Dewa Senator

APOLOGIES

• Hon S Banda Mount Pleasant.

• Hon. Kankuni Sunningdale.

• Hon T Makone Senator

ABSENTEES

• Hon Vincent TSVANGIRAI. Glenview South

• Hon Mudzuri Senator.

• Hon. Mashakada Hatfield

The MPs were given a platform to express their views and fears as per threats from the rebels.

The MPs were clear on that they will follow the decision of the party and that they will not surrender the people’s project to Zanu PF.

In solidarity with the four MPs who were wrongfully withdrawn from Parliament, the MPs agreed to disengage from Parliament pending conclusion of the ongoing consultation processes.

The Members of Parliament also agreed to be involved in the ongoing consultation processes with the structures and the general electorate.

The MPs also conveyed to the leadership the clear message from their constituencies that they are ready to defend the people’s project.

The meeting was attended by over 85 MPs from across the country including VP Kore, National Chairperson Hon T Khumalo among other national leaders.

This was an unambiguous message that the MPs are solidly behind the MDC A led by the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

S. HAMAUSWA

Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs (Harare Province).