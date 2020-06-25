MDC-A MPs boycott Khupe’s meeting

MDC Alliance legislators on Wednesday boycotted the meeting that had been called by the leader of the MDC-T, Thokozani Khupe.

The meeting was held at Harvest House christened Morgan Tsvangirai House and less than 20 legislators are reported to have attended.

The meeting came immediately after Khupe had recalled yesterday 13 MDC Alliance MPs, a move described by some as a strategy premised at forcing defiant MDC Alliance members to bend the knee.

Speaking after the meeting, the deputy spokesman of the MDC-T, Khaliphani Phugeni told reporters that the meeting was well attended.

“The caucus was well-attended, we had 30 plus MPs here, I don’t have their names but I will share the videos with you, it was amazing,” he said.

Khupe claims that following the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis in the MDC, the 103 MDC Alliance legislators now belong to MDC-T.

The majority of the MPs have stood with Khupe’s nemesis, Nelson Chamisa whom they view as their legitimate leader.

MDC Alliance accuses Khupe of dining with the ruling ZANU PF, a development they say was proof that the MDC-T was not a genuine opposition but an appendage of the ruling party.