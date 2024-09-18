Mandatory radio licence Bill goes to parliament after cabinet approval

Spread the love

HARARE – Ministers on Tuesday affirmed the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill under which motorists will be forced to buy radio licences before paying their road tax and insuring their vehicles.

The plan is to raise up to US$74 million for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation annually.

Information minister Jenfan Muswere told journalists after a cabinet meeting: “The cabinet considered and adopted the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as chairman of the cabinet committee on lislation.

“The major objective of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is to align the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] with the constitution and also with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

“The enactment of the legislation will amend several sections of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06]. Of special mention is the amendment of section 2A of the principal Act on the role of the Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe which is to regulate and manage the broadcasting services bands for sustenance rather than control of broadcasting service bands.

“The Bill will also provide a new provision, which will prohibit the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and every motor insurance cover to sell a motor vehicle licence and motor insurance policy respectively to individuals without the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation current radio licence or an exemption certificate from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, unless the vehicle to be insured is not equipped with a radio signal receiver.”

The Bill, which is expected to sail through the National Assembly and Senate where Zanu PF enjoys a sweeping majority, also mandates the ZBC to broadcast 75 percent local content.

Critics say the ZBC is a propaganda arm of Zanu PF and has failed in its mandate to serve as a truly public broadcaster.

“It’s well and good that they want to support ZBC, but where is the corresponding service charter for ZBC spelling out its responsibilities so that we can hold it accountable? It can’t be licence fees without accountability,” media rights activist Rashweat Mukundu said.

Zimbabwe has 1.2 million registered vehicles but only 800,000 motorists pay their licences, according to the Zimbabwe National Roads Agency (ZINARA).

With vehicle radio licences pegged at US$23 per quarter and US$92 per year, this translates to a minimum US$73.6 million in potential revenue for ZBC per year which would rise to US$110 million if every registered vehicle paid.

Source: ZimLive

