Legislators endorse developmental projects

HARARE – Legislators have been impressed by the Second Republic’s developmental agenda which has resulted in projects that have a positive socio-economic bearing on people’s lives.

Parliamentarians endorsed the developmental projects under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with legislators moving a motion during this Tuesday’s national assembly sitting to debate the country’s policies towards vision 2030.

“President Mnangagwa’s vision has resulted in the engagement and re-engagement agenda,” said Mwenezi Constituency legislator, Honourable Priscilla Moyo.

Zvishavane Constituency legislator, Hon. Cuthbert Mpame said: “We are seeing roads being rehabilitated in my constituency.”

“The vaccination drive is a milestone, Pfumvudza has seen communal farmers getting inputs, We now need irrigation facilities,” noted Buhera Central legislator, Hon. Mathew Nyashanu.

In October this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered a State of the Nation Address which reflected on the country’s positive socio-economic and political development trajectory.

