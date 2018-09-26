Legislators debate Mnangagwa’s speech

HARARE – The First Session of the Ninth Parliament had its inaugural sitting yesterday where debate on the speech delivered by President Mnangagwa when he officially opened the august House last week took centre stage.

Members of Parliament hailed the President’s speech saying it paved way for economic development.

Yesterday’s debate followed a motion moved by Mashonaland West Proportionate Representative, Goodluck Kwaramba (Zanu-PF), which was seconded by Hwedza North Member of Parliament, David Musabayana (Zanu-PF.)

In her debate, Kwaramba, said there was need to take decisive actions against non-performing heads of parastatals as some of them continued to bleed the fiscus.

“Heads should roll in these parastatals. It should be emphasised that they should deliver and not continue to drain the fiscus. These parastatals must justify their existence,” said Kwaramba.

Musabayana called on the Government to deal with several impediments hampering development in the economy.

Some of the impediments he cited included poor infrastructure, lack of information communication and technology and corruption.

“Corruption increase the cost of doing business as you have to grease a lot of people,” said Musabayana.

Chikomba Central MP, Felex Mhona (Zanu-PF), said there was need for legislators’ tenure to be capped to two terms.

“We need to commit ourselves to the value of transparency. Why can’t we have two terms just the same with the President so that when he leaves office we do the same together and allow fresh minds,” said Mhona.

“It is common among us that we want to die in office. It should be known that whatever we do as leaders we are doing it for the future generation,” said Mhona.

Norton legislator, Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent), implored legislators to work hard in their constituencies.