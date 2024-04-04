Legislators call for amendment of Depositors Protection Act

Spread the love

LEGISLATORS across the political divide unanimously called for the amendment of the Depositors Protection Act (DPA), arguing it contains gaps that have disadvantaged depositors.

The motion for an amendment, recently raised by Murewa West Member of Parliament Farai Jere, was endorsed by legislators on Tuesday.

This comes after depositors shouldered losses in the aftermath of financial turmoil in Zimbabwe that saw several banks collapse.

Zanu PF MP Clemence Chiduwa said the current DPA fails to protect depositors who lose money when financial institutions liquidate.

“The DPA also provides depositors protection in the event of a bank being closed or liquidated. This is critical for the well-functioning of our economy as it ensures that in the event of the closure of a bank, the depositors know very well that they will be compensated. The existence of such a law is important as far as it promotes financial inclusion and bank use.

“However, we have gaps in the current DPA. The current DPA does not protect small savers but gives priority to statutory depositors. We have noticed over the years that quite a number of financial institutions have been closed or liquidated and the cost of liquidation was borne by depositors.

“It is very critical for us as Parliament because the well-functioning of our economy is dependent on an operational financial system. Once depositors have lost confidence in the operations of the financial system, it will affect the ease of doing business, the saving culture of a country and even the use of our banking system,” said Chiduwa.

In 2019 when Statutory Instrument 133 was promulgated by the government many depositors suffered losses as their foreign currency savings were converted into Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

“We have seen a number of institutions that were liquidated because their liabilities were greater than their assets. However, because of S.I. 133 and the long process that it takes for the Depositors Protection Corporation and the RBZ to conclude the compensation process, what is obtaining on the ground now is a situation where institutions that had liabilities that were greater than assets now have assets that are greater than liabilities,” added Chiduwa.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Edwin Mushoriwa shared the same sentiments with Chiduwa saying the DPA has failed to protect depositors whose savings fragment instead of gaining interests.

“The challenge that we also then face, one of the major challenges that Hon. Chiduwa raised and which is fundamental, is for some of us who spend our time in the banking sector, we knew that when you deposit your money, you are paid interest. We knew that a bank would make more money by lending the money to debtors so that the bank would gain interest.

“At that time, we knew that transactional costs, the bank charges cost less than 10% of a bank’s revenue, but what has happened over the years, is bank revenue has actually gone to almost close to 50% of bank income. That is a misnomer. Once you have a situation like that where banks rely on bank charges, it tells you that you are going into deeper territories,” said Mushoriwa.

Source: NewZim.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...