Gender Bias in Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Selection Raises Concerns

HARARE — A glaring gender bias has emerged in the ongoing selection process for commissioners of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), with all nine shortlisted candidates being male, sparking concerns from gender equality advocates.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe recently announced a shortlist of nine men who will undergo public interviews on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to fill vacancies on the ZHRC. The shortlisted candidates include former Kadoma mayor Muchineripi Chinyanganya, Nicholas Mapute, Stanley Moyo, Nkosana Mtunzi, Martin Muduva, Tatenda Mugabe, Pangani Munkombwe, Abram Mupuwi, and Joe Muzurura.

Parliament received 11 nominations for the positions, all male, according to the announcement. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) then shortlisted the nine most suitable candidates.

The absence of female candidates stands in sharp contrast to the selection process just last year, when 15 women were shortlisted for two vacancies on the commission. This year’s all-male shortlist has prompted criticism, with some questioning why no women were considered.

Advocate Nyari Mashayamombe took to social media to express her frustration, asking, “Why is there zero woman on this list? I know I’ve personally applied a number of times, and not even made the shortlist.”

Responding to the concerns, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said the selection process was conducted in line with Zimbabwe’s Constitution. “The CSRO is mandated under sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as commissioners on the ZHRC,” Chokuda stated.

The ZHRC, chaired by Jessie Fungai Majome, is an independent constitutional body tasked with promoting human rights in Zimbabwe. Its mandate includes raising awareness about human rights, monitoring human rights violations, and providing support to victims seeking justice. Additionally, the commission inspects prisons, refugee camps, and facilities for the mentally ill, ensuring they meet appropriate standards and submitting reports to Parliament on its findings.

The all-male shortlist has raised questions about gender representation in such an important body. While the ZHRC plays a crucial role in protecting human rights, the selection process for its commissioners is now under scrutiny for failing to consider female candidates, especially in a country where gender balance is often emphasized in governance.

