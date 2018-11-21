Ex-MP up for tool boxes theft

FORMER Insiza South Member of Parliament Malachi Nkomo has appeared in court for allegedly breaking into a farmhouse and stealing two tool boxes valued at $800.

Nkomo (52) and his co-accused Zenzo Jele (53) pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.

They were remanded out of custody on free bail to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Nkomo and Jele broke into Artherstone Farm House which belongs to Mr Norman Dlamini on January 1 last year at around 7PM.

“On 1 January 2017 at around 7PM Nkomo and Jele unlawful gained entry into Artherstone Farm house by breaking the lock of the door using an iron bar. They stole two tool boxes belonging to Mr Dlamini.

“The two accused persons were seen by Mr Khumbulani Nkala while loading the tool boxes into their truck. Mr Nkala then alerted Mr Dlamini,” she said Miss Nare said the two tool boxes are valued at $800 and they were not recovered.

In his defence, Nkomo denied the allegations saying he has an offer letter permitting him to occupy the farm. He said Mr Dlamini does not own the farm or any property on it.

“The allegations laid against me are not true because myself and five other farmers among them Jele who is my co- accused were given offer letters by Government permitting us to stay at Artherstone Farm.

The complainant is the one who doesn’t have a right to be at that farm and it is therefore not true that we invaded his property.

“The house which he is saying we broke in is being used by our farm workers. I didn’t see the alleged tool boxes he is talking about and I didn’t take them. When we were given offer letters to operate from the farm, the complainant promised to soil our names,” he said.