EU pledges to help enhance democracy in Zimbabwe

THE European Union (EU) has pledged to work towards enhancing development and democracy in Zimbabwe through various partnerships with the country’s Parliament.

Outgoing European Union Head of Delegation, His Excellency Timo Olkkonen paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament this Thursday where various legislative issues came up for discussion.

“We appreciate the Parliament for its role in standing up for gender equality and women empowerment. We also discussed the PVO Bill which is under Parliament and what it means if it comes into law. We also discussed electoral reforms,” said Mr Olkkonen.

The EU top diplomat also pledged to promote Destination Zimbabwe.

“I really enjoyed my time here. Zimbabwe is indeed a great place with a lot of must-visit sites. I will surely promote Destination Zimbabwe.”

Olkkonen’s tour of duty in the country ends this month.

