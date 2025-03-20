Drastic improvement as only 13 ministers send apologies for failing to attend question time

Spread the love

This was five less than the 18 that gave apologies at the last sitting.

Zimbabwe has more than 50 ministers, provincial ministers and deputy ministers.

Legislators have always questioned why so many ministers were not turning up for question time.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has asked the Clerk of Parliament to investigate why some ministers have consistently sent apologies not to attend question time because he does not believe that they will be on national duty.

Here are those who did not attend question time today:

Hon. Vice President Gen. Rtd. Dr. C. D. G. N. Chiwenga; The Vice President, Hon. Col. K. C. D. Mohadi; Hon. T. Machakaire, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. M. Mutsvangwa, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Hon. K. Kazembe, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Hon. W. Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon. E. Moyo, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare; Hon. E. Ndlovu, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Province; Hon. J Paradza, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wild Life; Hon. Jesaya, Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture; Hon. D. Phuti, Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services; Hon. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement and Hon. Marapira, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

