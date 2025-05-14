China’s top political advisor meets Mudenda

Spread the love

BEIJING, (Xinhua) — Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in-depth and friendly exchanges between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Beijing last year had provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and build a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future, guided by the important common understandings between the two heads of state, Wang said.

The National Committee of the CPPCC will make contributions to the development of bilateral relations, he said.

Mudenda said that Zimbabwe adheres firmly to the one-China principle, and hopes that both sides will continuously enhance exchange at all levels — including government exchange and people-to-people exchange — and deepen cooperation in such fields as energy, culture and the digital economy.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is willing to enhance its friendly relations with the CPPCC National Committee to help promote economic and social development of the two countries, Mudenda said. ■

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Like this: Like Loading...