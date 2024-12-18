Charplains tour new Parliament

Spread the love

MEMBERS of the Chaplains of Zimbabwe (CZ) recently toured the new Parliament building in Mt. Hampden, Harare, to familiarise with parliamentary functions and operations such as the formulation and passing of laws so that they could also contribute to the process.

CZ president Bishop Christopher Choto, who led the delegation, said they were impressed with the great investment made into the new Parliament building and the information they received during the familiarisation tour facilitated by Parliament’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Addmore Nyamuramba.

Bishop Choto expressed his appreciation for the knowledge they received regarding how laws were formulated, debated and enacted in the country.

“I have been coming here every year but I really like the way you are putting information to us. We really appreciate, and also, the great work that we see here. When you hear some people talking (negatively) about our nation, you wonder. Maybe it’s because they have never been to places like this, where you can be proud of your country,” he said during a question-and-answer session with Nyamuramba.

“Our goal is to gain a deeper understanding of how laws are formulated, debated, and enacted in Zimbabwe. As church leaders and chaplains, we believe this knowledge will enable us to contribute positively to the legislative process.”

Nyamuramba said Parliament was open to working with churches and that had always been their tradition.

“I saw it as a good thing if a man of God comes to conduct a church service here. From time to time, when we were at the old Parliament building, preachers would come and pray. They did intercession,” he said.

“Nothing stops you from coming here to conduct prayers. We are better off with the prayers than without them.”

Using biblical allusions, Nyamuramba said the spirit of nationhood should inspire Zimbabweans to love their country.

“Our footsteps, for as long as we are guided by the Lord, shall not fail. Look at the children of Israel; God told them he was going to give them their own promised land. Ours came by blood. The moment you identify with your history, you are bound to think more deeply about nationhood,” he said.

During the tour, Nyamuramba explained the operations of Parliament, and its relationship to the executive and judiciary, known as the doctrine of the separation of powers among the three arms of the State.

He said Parliament performed the legislative function, representation of citizens and oversight of the executive, which included things like tabling of the budget by the Finance Minister, which would be passed by Parliament before government could spend any money.

CZ is an interfaith network of chaplains with a mandate to transform lives and communities through compassionate spiritual care and support, providing accessible, inclusive and professional chaplaincy services to the education, corporate, airport, tourism and hospitality and farming sectors, among many others.

Source – Phillip Chidavaenzi

