Chamisa’s MPs walkout on Khupe

THE circus within the opposition MDC continued Tuesday when MDC Alliance MPs walked out on MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe as she made her maiden speech in parliament.

Khupe, who recently bounced back to the National Assembly as a proportional representative MP after her recall on MDC Alliance MPs, was cheered by Zanu PF MPs throughout her speech.

All the MPs from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance stood up and walked out as Parliament deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi recognised her during a debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Thursday.

As they left the legislative chamber, some MPs from both benches all clapped for Khupe who was hailed by some who shouted, “Seva”.

MDC Alliance legislators last Thursday also boycotted President Mnangagwa’s speech as they have done so since the 2018 disputed elections claiming Chamisa was robbed of his victory by the incumbent.

Khupe and Chamisa have been fighting for control of the main opposition.

The position was left vacant following the February 2018 death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The two have taken each other to the courts on numerous occasions but Khupe has had the last laugh after the Supreme Court in March granted her interim stewardship of the feuding opposition.

Chamisa and his MDC claim President Mnangagwa was manipulating the courts to grant favourable judgements to his MDC rival. – Newzim