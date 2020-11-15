Chamisa Infuriates Recalled Legislators and Councillors

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa angered recalled MPs and councillors after he told members of the national standing committee that they would have to contest in primary elections if they intended to run in the pending by-elections.

The Daily News reported a source saying organising secretary Amos Chibaya attempted to challenge Chamisa’s order but the latter refused to budge. The unnamed official said:

The president (Chamisa) suggested during a standing committee meeting that primary elections be held in all constituencies where MPs and councillors were recalled, to choose candidates to represent the party when by-elections are held.

The suggestion came as a shock to all of us because the party made a resolution that the concerned MPs and councillors would be our candidates again as a reward for their loyalty to the party — given that some were bullied by Khupe into selling out.

Soon after the suggestion, Chibaya raised his objection, but Nero would have none of it and told him in no uncertain terms that he could as well chair the standing committee meeting if he so desired.

The call for Chibaya to chair the meeting was met with dead silence as Chamisa sternly warned that he did not countenance leaders who dared challenge him.

Chamisa reportedly made the unpopular decision because some former legislators and councillors were no longer wanted in their constituencies.