CCC Lawmaker Calls for Whistleblower Protection Legislation to Combat Corruption

HARARE – A member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Maureen Kademaunga, has urged the Zimbabwean government to introduce legislation that protects whistleblowers as part of the country’s anti-corruption efforts. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Kademaunga highlighted the risks faced by individuals who expose corruption, particularly when it involves the elite and politically connected figures.

“Whistleblower protection is absolutely required to safeguard the public interest and to promote a culture of public accountability and integrity,” Kademaunga stated. She emphasized that the absence of such protection increases the risk of corruption in environments where reporting wrongdoing is not supported or protected.

Currently, Zimbabwe lacks a comprehensive, standalone whistleblower protection law. Instead, the country relies on fragmented provisions found in various pieces of legislation, such as the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

In 2022, the Cabinet approved the Principles of the Witness Protection Bill, aimed at establishing a framework for witness protection in Zimbabwe. Kademaunga called for the government to build on these efforts and pass dedicated whistleblower legislation in line with the 2020 anti-corruption strategy.

“Corruption is hindering Zimbabwe’s efforts to lift her people out of poverty, to feed, educate, and provide healthcare and other basic services to her citizens,” she added. “I urge this House and the government to reignite efforts towards passing standalone whistleblower legislation.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, police, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, and Accountability Lab Zimbabwe (ALZ) launched an awareness campaign against corruption in Goromonzi on Saturday. Detective Inspector Rachelle Muteweri described corruption as cancerous and called for collective action against it.

“We want to denounce corruption in all its forms and encourage those who are willing to speak out against it to do so without fear of retaliation,” Muteweri said.

ALZ’s programs manager, Beloved Chiweshe, emphasized the need to decentralize anti-corruption efforts and promote whistleblowing and reporting. “In civil society, we often use more forceful and abrasive commentary on issues of corruption, but Accountability Lab tries to use positive narratives,” he noted.

Kademaunga’s call for comprehensive whistleblower protection aligns with broader efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency in Zimbabwe.

Source: NewsDay

