Broadcasting Bill sails through

THE Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill has sailed through the National Assembly after the last round of debate yesterday.

After intense debate on the Bill, the proposed legislation stood the test of parliamentary scrutiny after it was passed by the National Assembly.

In passing the Bill, parliamentarians unanimously supported Clause 15 of the Bill, which prohibits the sale of motor insurance cover and vehicle licence discs to individuals who do not hold valid ZBC radio licences.

“For me, the two entities should be regulated, and I think there is nothing wrong with this proposal.

“I believe the majority of people in Zimbabwe listen to ZBC, and I want to thank the Minister for proposing this,” said one Member of Parliament.

During the debate, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere and the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, clarified some clauses in the Bill.

“The collaboration between ZBC and Zinara is in full compliance with the Constitution. I want to emphasise the distinction between a radio licence and a radio receiver, as the latter is capable of receiving broadcasts,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Second Republic has prioritised alignment with constitutional requirements and good governance practices,” said Minister Ziyambi stated.

The Bill will now go to the Parliamentary Legal Committee for cleaning before it is taken to the Senate for further debate.

It seeks to align the Broadcasting Services Act with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

Mutoko West MP Cde Knowledge Kaitano proposed that the Bill enshrine that ZBC and Zinara enter into an operational agreement that sets out obligations for both parties.

“The law should have a caveat on the obligations of the two parties so that they don’t short-change each other,” he said.

Kadoma legislator, Mr Gift Mambipiri, said the ZBC fees were high and would discourage compliance.

“The fees of US$30 per are high and should be revised downwards to ensure compliance,” he said. —Additional reporting by ZBC

