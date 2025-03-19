British MP among delegation to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

This included a visit to Danda Primary School in the Mutoko District.

The MPs saw the positive effects of efforts to re-engage adolescent girls in education, challenge stereotypes, and provide vocational training in carpentry and other trades.

The group also saw how the UK was aiming to help reduce infant deaths by supporting the use of simple digital support in hospitals.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Dixon said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the Shipley constituency on this oversees parliamentary visit to Zimbabwe.

“It has been incredible to see first-hand the amazing difference that UK aid can make, particularly supporting women and girls and reducing infant mortality.”

More information about Ms Dixon is available at https://members.parliament.uk/member/5281/contact

Source: The Telegraphy & Argus

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...