Britain still keen on investing in Zimbabwe

Britain is working with the government of Zimbabwe to create an enabling market environment that will attract British investment in clean renewable energy, its undersecretary in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Vicky Ford told Parliament this week.

She was responding to a question from Ruth Jones who wanted to know whether her office had held any discussions on aid funding required to help Zimbabwe tackle climate change.

“The UK is working with the Government of Zimbabwe to create an enabling market environment that will attract British investment in clean renewable energy. The UK is also supporting Zimbabwe to deal with the effects of climate change through programmes focusing on water and energy infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture,” she said.

Britain was one of the biggest investors in Zimbabwe at independence and is reported to still have more than 400 companies in the country.

It is also trying to get its feet into the lucrative Lithium mining which is now dominated by the Chinese.

Q &A:

Ruth Jones Shadow Minister (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs): To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, whether she has had recent discussions with her international counterparts on the aid funding required to help Zimbabwe tackle climate change.

Vicky Ford Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office): The Minister for Africa spoke to President Mnangagwa on 1 November 2021 at COP26 where she discussed bilateral relations, human rights, sanctions, elections and climate change. The UK has welcomed Zimbabwe’s commitment to a 40% reduction in green-house gas emissions by 2030 and looks forward to engaging on its implementation. At COP26 Zimbabwe also endorsed the Glasgow Declaration on Forestry and Land Use, committing to end deforestation by 2030, and the Green Grids Initiative – a global coalition focused on increasing the production of clean energy.

