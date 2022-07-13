Britain and Zimbabwe discussed political and economic issues

Britain’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, yesterday told Parliament that she met Zimbabwe Foreign Minister Frederick Shava and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube 13 days ago to discuss political and economic issues ahead of next year’s elections.

Responding to a question from Ruth Jones, Ford said she met the two in London on 30 June.

“I noted that the UK would like to see Zimbabwe achieve debt arrears clearance, and that this can happen if Zimbabwe successfully completes an International Monetary Fund Staff Monitored Programme and makes reasonable progress on political reform,” she said.

“Ahead of upcoming elections in 2023 I stressed the importance of civic space, and the need for all political parties to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence and be able to campaign freely.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on 7 July.

Q & A

Ruth Jones Shadow Minister (Environment, Food and Rural Affairs): To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, what recent discussions the Government has had with the Government of Zimbabwe.

Vicky Ford Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office): I [Minister Ford] met with Foreign Minister Shava and Finance Minister Ncube in London on 30 June and discussed political and economic issues.

I [Minister Ford] noted that the UK would like to see Zimbabwe achieve debt arrears clearance, and that this can happen if Zimbabwe successfully completes an International Monetary Fund Staff Monitored Programme and makes reasonable progress on political reform.

Ahead of upcoming elections in 2023 I [Minister Ford] stressed the importance of civic space, and the need for all political parties to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence and be able to campaign freely.

Source: The Insider

