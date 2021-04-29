Biti On His Way Back To Parliament

NINE-LIVES opposition legislator Tendai Biti and his colleagues are now sure to be heading back to parliament after People’s Democratic Party (PDP) proxy, Benjamin Rukanda has lost his appeal, with costs, to have the lawmakers booted out of the national assembly.

Two weeks ago, High Court judge Amy Tsanga ruled that Rukanda, who claimed to be secretary general of the near defunct faction of PDP, had no legal standing to recall the MPs who should be reinstated as lawmakers.

Surrogate Rukanda later filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court, blocking Justice Tsanga’s ruling nullifying the expulsion of the six MPs from Parliament.

PDP secretary general Settlement Chikiwnya insisted if the Speaker of Parliament was to be fair and just, the recently recalled 6 MPs must be admitted back to Parliament.

“It is common knowledge that Mudenda is a Zanu PF politburo Member and obviously will await instructions from Party HQ before obliging with the court order,” Chikwinya said Wednesday.

The outspoken legislator however said, despite the victory scored within the courts, it was improper for the opposition to celebrate the development as this was part of an ongoing circus which has seen the ruling party turn the courts into a prized instrument used to spite opponents.

“The MDC Alliance refuses to celebrate piecemeal court victories that are donated at the instigation and influence of Zanu PF, we demand an end to judiciary capture and persecution by prosecution.

“We demand release of all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience including Hon Joana Mamombe, Ciecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruzivishe, Last Maengahama, Tatenda Madzoke, Obey Sithole and all others who continue to languish in prison for their political beliefs.

“We remain resolute and loyal to the leadership of President Adv Nelson Chamisa till victory is achieved.” – Newzim