Azerbaijani MPs Seek Stronger Ties with Zimbabwe During Official Visit

HARARE — A delegation of Azerbaijani lawmakers visited Zimbabwe last week as part of ongoing efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit, which took place from May 4 to 8, was led by Zaur Shukurov and Mazahir Afandiyev, members of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe interparliamentary working group.

During their stay, the MPs held high-level meetings with several senior Zimbabwean officials, including the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda; Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee, Webster Kotiwani Shamu; and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheillah Chikomo.

The discussions centred on strengthening interparliamentary collaboration and exploring opportunities for cooperation in strategic sectors such as mining, energy, green technology, trade, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, education, and water management.

Mr Shamu, who also heads the Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe Friendship Association, praised Azerbaijan’s rapid economic progress, describing it as a model Zimbabwe could learn from. “Azerbaijan’s success story offers valuable lessons for Zimbabwe, particularly in terms of resource management and economic diversification,” he said.

Both sides acknowledged the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing bilateral relations and committed to promoting reciprocal visits and shared legislative experiences. The Zimbabwean delegation also expressed keen interest in academic exchanges and scholarships provided by the Azerbaijani government.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s recent history, the MPs shared insights on the country’s post-war reconstruction efforts and demining operations in territories regained following the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They also spoke of the legacy of Heydar Aliyev and the continued political vision of President Ilham Aliyev, under whose leadership Azerbaijan has gained prominence on the international stage.

The visit also built on diplomatic momentum from the COP29 climate summit held in Baku last November, where Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Emmerson Mnangagwa held bilateral talks. Officials from both countries emphasised the need to build on shared priorities discussed at the summit.

Cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its parliamentary network was also on the agenda. Zimbabwean officials commended Azerbaijan’s role in advancing NAM’s initiatives and strengthening South-South collaboration during its chairmanship.

The visit marked a significant step towards expanding Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe relations, with both countries signalling a readiness to move from dialogue to tangible partnerships in key development areas.

