Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Appointment as Women’s Caucus Ambassador Draws Accusations of Political Tokenism

HARARE — The appointment of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as Ambassador of the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has triggered widespread criticism, with many Zimbabweans viewing it as a politically motivated move aimed at bolstering the Mnangagwa family’s influence rather than advancing women’s rights in the country.

Announcing the role via official channels, Auxilia Mnangagwa, a former Member of Parliament and wife to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared herself “honoured” and pledged to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. She also revealed she had recently held an inaugural meeting with female parliamentarians to discuss various women’s issues.

However, critics have slammed the appointment as largely symbolic and lacking in genuine commitment to addressing the structural inequalities faced by Zimbabwean women. “This is not about women’s empowerment; it’s about consolidating political power under the guise of progress,” said a senior civil society official who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Women’s rights advocates have long decried the government’s failure to enact meaningful policy reforms to combat gender-based violence, poverty, and maternal health crises. Many argue that such honorary roles do little to address these deep-rooted challenges.

Auxilia’s rhetoric about “reclaiming women’s space” in Parliament has also been dismissed as hollow by those pointing to the country’s poor record on gender equality. “We’ve heard these speeches before. What women need is action—legislation, enforcement, and protection—not empty titles and photo ops,” said a representative of a Harare-based gender advocacy organisation.

The timing of the appointment has further raised eyebrows, with analysts suggesting it is part of a broader public relations campaign by the Mnangagwa administration to deflect attention from mounting economic hardships and public discontent.

Critics argue that Auxilia Mnangagwa’s growing involvement in state affairs—without a formal constitutional role—blurs the line between governance and personal influence. “This is not empowerment; it’s entrenchment of dynastic politics,” one political commentator noted.

While the First Lady insists she will “execute her duties to the best of her ability,” many Zimbabweans remain sceptical that the role will translate into real gains for ordinary women. Instead, the appointment is being viewed as yet another chapter in the ruling elite’s use of state platforms for personal or political capital.

As gender-based challenges persist across Zimbabwe, many women’s rights groups are calling for stronger, independent institutions and meaningful participation from grassroots women leaders—beyond the ceremonial politics of Harare.

