Alleged Land-for-Loyalty Scandal Rocks Parliament Amid Impeachment Rumours

Spread the love

HARARE – Fresh allegations of corruption have plunged Zimbabwe’s political establishment into turmoil, as reports emerge that Members of Parliament (MPs) are being offered land and cash incentives in exchange for political loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to claims made by prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, a clandestine operation is underway to secure MP support against an anticipated impeachment motion and to back a controversial constitutional amendment that would extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the current 2028 term limit.

Chin’ono alleges that land parcels—originally capped at 300 square metres—are now being expanded to plots of up to 1,000 square metres as part of an orchestrated reward system for compliant legislators. He further claims that some MPs are being promised up to US$200,000 and a term extension to 2030, as part of a wider plan to cancel the 2028 general elections altogether.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], some opposition Members of Parliament gathered at Mabelreign District Office to receive government-owned land in exchange for voting against the impeachment of President Mnangagwa and for supporting the extension of his term,” Chin’ono said via social media.

A list of MPs allegedly benefitting from the scheme includes notable opposition and Tshabangu-aligned figures such as Bridget Nyandoro, Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, Sengezo Tshabangu, Charles Moyo, Julia Makuwire, and Caston Matewu. Notably, Tshabangu is said to have received a 2,000 square metre plot despite not being present at the alleged handover ceremony.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has since confirmed that residential stands are being distributed to MPs, describing the move as part of a long-standing “once-off entitlement” policy dating back to 2013.

In a public statement, the Ministry revealed that the allocation process spans several constituencies, with 188 stands in Goromonzi, 49 in Bulawayo, 12 in Chiredzi, 9 in Kadoma, and 5 in Beitbridge. A total of 70 stands were distributed on April 9, with 15 in Killarney (Goromonzi), 15 in Penrose (Zvimba), and 40 in Mabelreign (Harare).

Officials insist the scheme is non-partisan and intended to compensate MPs from the 8th, 9th, and current 10th Parliament who had not previously benefited from the programme.

However, critics argue the timing and scale of the latest distributions — just as impeachment whispers grow louder — raise serious ethical and legal questions.

The scandal comes amid mounting pressure within Parliament, where insiders report that a faction of ruling ZANU-PF MPs is preparing a draft motion to impeach President Mnangagwa. Grounds cited in the draft include allegations of corruption, economic mismanagement, mental incapacity, and links to fraudulent financial activities.

In a development viewed as a strategic stall tactic, Parliament was abruptly adjourned until May 6, halting any immediate debate on the President’s removal.

The conspicuous absence of Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and Senate President Mabel Chinomona, both reportedly out of the country, has only added fuel to speculation of behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to shield Mnangagwa from political accountability.

The opposition, along with civil society organisations and constitutional lawyers, is now demanding an independent probe into the land allocations and the alleged inducements being offered to MPs.

“This amounts to state-sanctioned bribery and a direct attack on democratic processes,” said Dr. Raymond Majongwe, a political ethics expert. “If proven, it undermines both the rule of law and the integrity of Parliament.”

Transparency watchdogs have also warned that if the allegations are not properly addressed, the situation could further destabilise an already fragile economy and political landscape.

As Zimbabwe teeters on the edge of constitutional crisis, observers say the unfolding scandal could either galvanise reformist forces or cement authoritarian consolidation, depending on how Parliament and the judiciary respond in the coming weeks.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...