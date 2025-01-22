Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Crisis – A President’s Quest for Perpetual Power

Zimbabwe finds itself at a critical crossroads as the ruling ZANU-PF party inches closer to what could be one of the most controversial amendments to its relatively young Constitution. At the centre of this storm is President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a man who has been a senior figure in Zimbabwe’s government for an astonishing 45 years, the last seven of which he has spent as President.

By Trevor Mafusire

His rise to power in 2017 was marked by a military coup that ousted the late Robert Mugabe, yet his tenure has increasingly mirrored the very authoritarianism that he promised to dismantle.

A Leader in the Twilight of Life, Yet Grasping for More

Officially, Mnangagwa is 82 years old, though many speculate that he may be significantly older. With three more years left in his current term, logic would suggest he should focus on cementing a legacy that fosters democratic principles, economic recovery, and respect for constitutionalism. Instead, there is mounting evidence that Mnangagwa and his party are plotting to amend the Constitution to extend his presidency, allowing him to remain in power for the rest of this decade without further elections.

This move reeks of the same despotic tendencies that have plagued African leadership for decades. Zimbabwe’s Constitution, adopted in 2013 after years of consultations and public input, is now under siege by the very political elite that should be its custodians. The proposed amendment, if passed, would undermine the democratic process, perpetuate tyranny, and rob the nation of the opportunity to envision a future beyond Mnangagwa’s shadow.

A Failing Economy and Rampant Corruption

Mnangagwa’s tenure has been marked by economic decline, corruption, and worsening living conditions for ordinary Zimbabweans. The Zimbabwean dollar, once among the strongest currencies in Africa, has been reduced to a worthless piece of paper. Hyperinflation, soaring unemployment, and a collapsing healthcare system have become the hallmarks of his presidency.

Meanwhile, his family and close associates have been implicated in countless corruption scandals, including illicit gold smuggling, looting of public funds, and monopolisation of natural resources. These revelations have left many Zimbabweans questioning the legitimacy of a government that claims to serve the people but, in reality, serves only itself.

The Role of Key Stakeholders in Stopping This Assault on Democracy

If Zimbabweans are to prevent the proposed constitutional amendment and preserve their nation’s fragile democracy, key stakeholders must step up to the challenge.

The Opposition

The opposition, particularly the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and other democratic movements must move beyond rhetoric and take tangible action. This includes mobilising citizens for mass demonstrations, mounting robust legal challenges, and using Parliament as a platform to block the proposed amendments.

Unity is critical. Zimbabwe’s fragmented opposition has often played into ZANU-PF’s hands by failing to present a united front. Leaders like Nelson Chamisa must rally all democratic forces under a common cause, setting aside personal differences for the sake of the nation. The opposition must also engage international partners to amplify their message and gain global support.

The Church

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) and other faith-based organisations hold significant moral and social influence. The church has a historic role in advocating for justice and speaking truth to power, and this moment demands their leadership.

Faith leaders must publicly condemn the proposed amendment, mobilise congregations to resist the erosion of constitutionalism, and offer platforms for civic education on the importance of protecting democracy. Churches can also serve as mediators, pushing for dialogue between the government and opposition to address the underlying causes of the current crisis.

Civic Organisations

Zimbabwe’s civil society has long been a bulwark against authoritarianism. Groups such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, and others must intensify their advocacy efforts. This includes organising protests, filing constitutional challenges, and engaging in mass civic education campaigns to inform citizens about the dangers of the proposed amendment.

Civic organisations must also document and expose human rights abuses that may arise as the government seeks to silence dissent. By partnering with international human rights groups, they can ensure that Zimbabwe’s crisis remains in the global spotlight.

The International Community

The international community, particularly regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has a moral obligation to intervene. For too long, SADC has been criticised for its “quiet diplomacy” approach, which often amounts to tacit approval of authoritarian regimes.

SADC must break this cycle by taking a firm stand against any attempt to undermine Zimbabwe’s Constitution. This includes issuing strong statements, sending fact-finding missions, and mediating in the political crisis. South Africa, as Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner and a key member of SADC, must lead the charge.

Beyond SADC, organisations like the African Union (AU) and the Commonwealth must exert pressure on Zimbabwe. Targeted sanctions against individuals involved in corrupt activities and constitutional manipulation could send a clear message that the international community will not tolerate such behaviour.

The Time to Act Is Now

The proposed constitutional amendment is not just a threat to Zimbabwe’s democracy; it is a threat to its future. Allowing Mnangagwa to cling to power beyond his current term will entrench a culture of impunity, deepen economic decline, and erode the hopes of future generations.

Zimbabweans cannot afford to be passive. From the streets of Harare to the rural heartlands, citizens must demand accountability from their leaders. The time has come to reclaim the spirit of the liberation struggle—not for one man’s benefit, but for the nation as a whole.

This is a defining moment for Zimbabwe. If the Constitution is amended to suit Mnangagwa’s ambitions, the blame will not rest solely with him or ZANU-PF. It will also rest with those who remained silent when their voices were most needed.

As Zimbabweans, the church, civil society, the opposition, and the international community, we must rise to the occasion and defend our democracy. The future depends on it.