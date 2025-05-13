Spread the love

In the dusty streets of Ouagadougou and across the black soil of Africa, a new leader has risen—one not groomed in Parisian boardrooms or Washington’s think tanks, but from the people. His name is Captain Ibrahim Traoré, and the West is terrified.

By Tanaka Muradzikwa

At just 37, Traoré has become a symbol of African defiance—clad in beige military fatigues and a red beret, evoking the revolutionary fire of Thomas Sankara, the man France helped assassinate in 1987. But unlike the past, today’s revolution has digital weapons, global solidarity, and a continent that is increasingly fed up with foreign puppeteering.

Western Media Panic Mode: The Propaganda Machine is in Overdrive

From the BBC to France24 and even mainstream U.S. networks, the headlines scream “destabilisation” whenever Traoré is mentioned. His latest trip to Russia sent Western capitals into a frenzy. Why? Because a young African leader choosing sovereignty over submission is bad for business.

The media bombardment is not journalism. It’s damage control. With France’s economic chokehold weakening and Russia offering military support without lectures on “democracy,” the Western alliance has resorted to what it knows best: smearing popular anti-imperialist leaders.

Western-backed “Islamic jihadists” continue to wreak havoc in Burkina Faso, conveniently destabilising regions rich in gold, lithium, and manganese. The same West that arms Ukraine to the teeth against Russia claims it cares about peace in Africa while sponsoring chaos through proxy militias.

The Spirit of Sankara Lives

Traoré’s policies reflect an ideological resurrection. He’s building gold refineries, nationalising mines, and kicking out exploitative multinationals. Foreign corporations now have to give the state a 15% share and train local Burkinabè—a move the West brands “radical” but Africans call “justice.”

He’s following in the footsteps of Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry Rawlings, and Patrice Lumumba—leaders who dreamed of a united, dignified Africa. That dream is being rekindled through policies grounded in equity, ownership, and Pan-African pride.

France Can’t Let Go—But Africa Is Letting Go of France

Let’s call it what it is: France is sponsoring terrorism in West Africa to maintain a grip on its former colonies. This isn’t conspiracy; it’s consistent with France’s post-colonial doctrine of Françafrique—where African resources fuel European luxury, and resistance is met with coups or assassinations.

France’s disdain for Traoré is matched only by its fear. Emmanuel Macron derided Traoré’s movement as a “baroque alliance.” That’s rich coming from a leader whose policies have left swathes of Africa impoverished, indebted, and destabilised.

The People Are Speaking—From Ouagadougou to London

On 30 April, mass rallies lit up the capital of Burkina Faso—and even spilled into the streets of London, Paris, and Dakar. Red berets, Pan-African flags, and chants of “Down with imperialism!” rang out.

From African-Americans in the Bronx to students in Nairobi, the rallying cry is the same: Africa must rise. Social media is ablaze with messages of solidarity, art, and music. AI-generated videos may be playful, but the sentiment is real—the world is watching Traoré, and they see hope.

The IMF and World Bank Can’t Ignore the Momentum

Despite sanctions and smear campaigns, the IMF and World Bank were forced to admit what’s undeniable: Burkina Faso’s economy is growing. Inflation is under control, poverty is falling, and investment in health and education is rising.

While General Michael Langley of U.S. Africa Command accuses Traoré of using gold to “protect the junta,” he conveniently ignores America’s own history of looting global resources. It’s classic projection—the coloniser accusing the colonised of theft.

Traoré is Not Just a Man—He is a Movement

Ibrahim Traoré’s rise is not about one man; it’s a manifestation of Africa’s generational frustration. A continent of 1.4 billion people—most under 25—tired of hunger in a land of wealth, tired of coups orchestrated in foreign embassies, tired of watching their futures exported for profit.

Whether or not Traoré survives the next coup attempt, his movement has already smashed the illusion that Africa must be ruled by proxies. His voice echoes in Mali, Niger, the Congo, and Sudan. It says: We are not your clients, your slaves, or your resources. We are free Africans.

Conclusion: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised—But It Will Be Streamed

The Western media blackout won’t stop this. From Telegram channels to Pan-African podcasts, the truth is seeping through the cracks of empire.

Traoré is not perfect—no revolutionary is. But perfection is not the point. Liberation is.

And for the first time in a long time, Africa is daring to dream.

