Why Mnangagwa Rejected ZANU PF’s Proposal for an Extended Term

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rejection of ZANU PF’s resolution to extend his leadership until 2030 sends a powerful message, underscoring his commitment to constitutional principles over party-driven ambitions. Despite vocal support from some factions within ZANU PF, Mnangagwa has refused to pursue the extension, framing himself as a “constitutionalist” dedicated to Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions. This decision appears to be influenced by several key factors: the legal and political hurdles such a move would require, the stability of his legacy, and the potential domestic and international reactions.

By Trevor Taruvinga

Upholding Constitutional Principles

Mnangagwa’s stance as a constitutionalist is significant, especially in the context of Zimbabwe’s historical political climate. For years, Zimbabwe faced scrutiny over extended presidencies and perceived manipulations of power. Mnangagwa’s decision to limit himself to two terms reflects a critical departure from past leadership styles and positions him as a leader respectful of democratic norms and constitutional limitations. His rejection of the proposal serves as an implicit reminder of the constitutional reforms enacted following the power transition in 2017, which were aimed at ensuring checks on executive power.

His decision to abide by constitutional limits is also a powerful signal to the citizens of Zimbabwe, suggesting that Mnangagwa prioritises national legal frameworks over personal political gain. This stance supports his narrative of a “New Dispensation,” where the country is positioned as moving away from any semblance of a personal rule and toward a governance style grounded in legal restraint.

Legal Challenges and Obstacles

The process of amending the Zimbabwean Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term would have required significant legal manoeuvring. According to Patrick Chinamasa, ZANU PF’s Legal Secretary, the proposal would have necessitated multiple amendments to the Constitution—an extremely challenging and time-consuming process. Specifically, to enable Mnangagwa to serve beyond his current term limits, ZANU PF would need to pass two separate Constitutional Bills. Each of these bills would require robust parliamentary support and, potentially, a supermajority in both houses, which could be difficult to achieve given the need for widespread backing.

Additionally, these constitutional amendments would demand not just one, but two national referendums. Organising and securing favourable results in these referendums would be an enormous logistical and political undertaking. Voter turnout, public opinion, and political opposition would all play critical roles, and there is no guarantee that the public would overwhelmingly support extending the presidency. This legal complexity likely influenced Mnangagwa’s decision to avoid a lengthy and potentially divisive battle over term extensions.

Protecting Mnangagwa’s Legacy

By choosing not to pursue an extended term, Mnangagwa may also be thinking about how he will be remembered. His tenure has been marked by ambitious promises of economic reforms, infrastructural development, and agricultural revitalisation, all aimed at setting Zimbabwe on a path to long-term prosperity. Extending his presidency could shift the focus away from these initiatives, as public discourse might become mired in debates about term limits and potential power grabs rather than accomplishments.

Limiting himself to two terms allows Mnangagwa to shape his legacy more positively, as a leader who respected democratic institutions and prioritised Zimbabwe’s stability. Rather than risking an image of clinging to power, he is building a legacy that suggests he will abide by the Constitution. This choice may allow him to retain the support of key stakeholders and the Zimbabwean public, who may view him as a statesman rather than a career politician.

Calculating the Political Costs

President Mnangagwa’s decision could also reflect a keen understanding of the political risks associated with extending his rule. While some factions within ZANU PF would favour his continued leadership, an extension could fracture party unity by alienating younger leaders and reformist factions eager to position themselves for future leadership. By adhering to term limits, Mnangagwa maintains a balance within ZANU PF, allowing future leaders to see a pathway to power rather than a roadblock.

Moreover, extending his term might attract increased criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, potentially galvanising resistance. Opposition parties in Zimbabwe have long been vocal about the need for term limits and political accountability. Any attempt to amend the Constitution could serve as a rallying point for Mnangagwa’s critics and strengthen their resolve. By preemptively rejecting an extended term, Mnangagwa can avoid stoking political unrest and, in turn, enhance the perception of his administration as stable and focused on governance rather than political self-preservation.

International Considerations

Extending his presidency could also have adverse effects on Zimbabwe’s international standing. Mnangagwa has been keen to attract foreign investment and rebuild relationships with Western countries, particularly in the wake of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Extending his tenure could send signals that might deter international investors and foreign governments who value democratic stability and clear succession planning.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has taken steps to improve its image abroad, attempting to present itself as a more stable and predictable environment for investment. Mnangagwa’s adherence to constitutional limits aligns with this narrative, sending a message to the international community that Zimbabwe respects the rule of law and democratic norms. It is a strategic choice, likely intended to foster continued support and attract foreign investments.

A Calculated Rejection

By declining ZANU PF’s proposal, Mnangagwa has managed to sidestep the substantial legal, political, and diplomatic costs that would accompany an extended rule. He has solidified his image as a leader willing to respect Zimbabwe’s Constitution, likely preserving his political legacy as a reformist. At the same time, his decision allows him to focus on pressing national issues, from economic recovery to infrastructure development, without the distraction of a protracted legal and political struggle over his tenure.

Ultimately, Mnangagwa’s refusal to extend his term highlights a commitment to fostering a stable, constitutionally compliant Zimbabwe—a choice that may bolster his legacy and position him as a statesman, paving the way for a more predictable political future in Zimbabwe.

