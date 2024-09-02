Waiting for Canaan: What Kind of Leader Does Zimbabwe Really Need?

Spread the love

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its complex political landscape, the question of leadership remains a critical concern. What kind of leader does the country truly need to guide it toward prosperity and stability?

By Chris Kabwato

Over two decades ago, I found myself at a peculiar lodge called Midgaard, just outside Windhoek, with a group of documentary filmmakers and administrators. We had gathered there for an annual forum dedicated to the craft of documentary filmmaking. The setting seemed ideal for introspection and creative discussion.

On our first day, a group of us decided to venture out into the vast, flat expanse of white sand that surrounded the lodge. A tall, imposing filmmaker took charge, clutching a map and insisting we follow him. Hours later, exhausted and parched, we were caught in a sudden storm, with lightning and thunder filling the sky. It was then that our self-appointed leader admitted, “We are lost.” Fear took hold of us, but we had no choice but to press on, hoping for rescue.

Unlike Zimbabwe’s current situation, where leadership is sorely lacking, our story had a fortunate intervention. The rangers from Midgaard Lodge, noticing our absence, tracked us down and brought us back to safety. We returned to the lodge, where we fortified ourselves with drinks and exaggerated tales of our bravery. But in Zimbabwe, there seems to be no such rescue in sight.

The Political Landscape: Waiting for Canaan

The famous play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett tells the story of two characters, Estragon and Vladimir, waiting by the roadside for someone named Godot, who never arrives. They don’t even know what Godot looks like. Similarly, many Zimbabweans—except those content with the status quo—are waiting for a leader who will lead the country to the promised land, a mythical Canaan.

For those whose fortunes are tied to the current kleptocracy, they’ve already arrived. The focus is not on rebuilding democratic institutions but on the individuals who wield power as if their style and decisions alone could alter the country’s course. The types of leaders vying for power today can be categorized.

The Godfather Figure

A recent X Space discussion hosted by Uganda’s Robert Kabushenga, featuring publisher Andrew Mwenda, provided a revealing insight. Mwenda’s article on the systemic issues behind a tragic dump collapse in Kampala resonated deeply:

“The money-making and vote-buying culture that has engulfed our country has progressively eliminated public-spirited individuals from public life. It has led to the success of crooks seeking personal gain. This corrosion of the public ethic is rooted in the philosophy that governs our economics and has now captured our politics.”

Mwenda could have been describing Zimbabwe. Yoweri Museveni’s entrenched corruption has spread its tentacles throughout Uganda. Zimbabwe is on a similar path, where corruption is becoming systemic and decentralized, much like Mobutu’s Zaire. In Mobutu’s time, every government official added their “mark-up” to treasury funds, creating a culture of corruption that still plagues the Democratic Republic of the Congo today.

The Rise of Religious Leaders

Zimbabweans are a deeply religious people, with a strong leaning towards Pentecostalism that preaches prosperity. This individualistic faith aligns with a society fragmented by poverty and desperate for material wealth. The result? The flourishing of “Papa Prophets” who thrive in such an environment.

I once gave a lift to two people travelling from Mutare to Harare. They were preparing for a New Year’s Eve event at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where their contributions would help replace their prophet’s ageing private jet. Despite their struggles, they prioritized the ostentatious lifestyle of their leader.

A zealot emerging from this environment might declare Zimbabwe a Christian nation and push for constitutional changes that could drastically curtail individual rights. In contrast, during the 1960s and 1970s, radical Christian movements in Latin America advocated for social justice, emphasizing care for the poor and vulnerable as a Christian duty. Poverty was seen not as a curse but as a consequence of historical oppression.

A Socially Accountable Leader: Councillor Crispen Dube

In October 2022, Dangamvura lost one of its best leaders—Councillor Crispen Dube. Regardless of political affiliation, everyone knew Dube was a leader who genuinely cared for every family in his ward. He was visible, empathetic, and proactive in addressing issues.

Whether attending funerals or distributing water buckets to residents, Dube didn’t require his constituents to attend ideological schools or celebrate every small victory. He was an ethical leader who led by example.

This is the kind of leadership Zimbabwe needs more of—leaders who prioritize the well-being of their people over personal gain or power struggles. As the nation waits for its Canaan, it must seek leaders who are not just figureheads or religious zealots but socially accountable individuals committed to genuine progress.

This was first published here at the NewZwire.

