The Unyielding Spirit of Gift Ostallos Siziba: Siziba explains how Zanu PF tortured him

On Monday, 2nd June, 2025, the vibrant lights of a popular television studio illuminated the face of opposition activist and Honorable member Gift Ostallos Siziba. He was a guest on the acclaimed show hosted by award-winning journalist Trevor Ncube, known for his incisive interviews and fearless pursuit of the truth. As the cameras rolled and viewers tuned in across Zimbabwe and beyond, honourable Siziba’s story unfolded—a narrative steeped in both pain and resilience.

By Wezhira Munya — Change Radio

Hon. Siziba began his recounting with a heavy heart, transporting the audience back to a fateful day in 2016. He found himself at Harare’s bustling bus station, a place teeming with life and hope, yet overshadowed by the lurking presence of state security agents. He was en route to Bulawayo. The State security agents said Hon. Siziba was part of the group that had participated in a peaceful demonstration organized by the activist group Tajamuka, a movement advocating for social justice and economic reform.

Accused of inciting unrest, hon. Siziba was violently seized by members of Zanu PF and the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO). The details of his abduction were chilling. He described being dragged into a dimly lit alley, where he endured unimaginable torture. His voice trembled as he recounted the brutality he faced—strikes that left his body covered in blood, psychological torment that sought to break his spirit. Yet, despite the physical pain, it was the psychological scars that lingered long after his release, a constant reminder of the lengths to which oppressive regimes would go to silence dissent.

As he spoke, the studio fell silent, the weight of his testimony resonating deeply with viewers. Honourable Siziba’s experience was not just a personal tragedy; it was emblematic of the ongoing human rights abuses that plague Zimbabwe, a country yearning for accountability and justice. His story underscored the urgent need for reforms and the protection of civil liberties in the face of authoritarianism.

Despite the harrowing experiences and the continuous threats from Zanu PF, honourable Siziba’s spirit remained unbroken. His fearless advocacy for the people of Zimbabwe, especially the marginalized and disenfranchised, propelled him into the political arena. In 2023, he triumphed in the parliamentary elections for the Tshabalala constituency, a significant victory under the leadership of President Nelson Chamisa. However, the celebration was short-lived. In a shocking turn of events, honourable Siziba was recalled by Zanu PF proxy Sengezo Tshabangu, a maneuver designed to stifle opposition and maintain control.

Yet, even in the face of such adversity, honourable Siziba’s commitment to his constituents did not waver. He continued to work tirelessly with citizens in Tshabalala and beyond, engaging with community members, advocating for their rights, and providing a voice for those who felt voiceless. His resilience inspired many, fostering a spirit of hope amidst despair.

As the interview concluded, Trevor Ncube posed a poignant question: “What drives you to continue this fight despite the personal cost?” hon. Siziba’s response was simple yet profound: “The people of Zimbabwe deserve better. They deserve a future where their rights are respected and their voices are heard. I will not rest until justice prevails.”

In that moment, it became clear to all watching that hon. Siziba was not merely a politician; he was a beacon of hope in a tumultuous landscape, a symbol of the unyielding spirit of a people yearning for change. His story would continue to inspire others to rise against oppression, to dream of a Zimbabwe that could one day be free, prosperous, and just.