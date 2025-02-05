The Solution to Zimbabwe’s Fractured Opposition Politics Problem

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean people have suffered enough from a fractured opposition. The cycle of electioneering distracts Zimbabwe’s leadership from the urgent task of economic recovery, as they focus instead on factional power plays.

By Michelle Mystique

It is time for us to put the past behind us and our differences aside and focus on the bigger picture. The stakes are high, and the next election will decide whether we continue on the path of decline or whether we take a bold step towards restoring democracy, dignity and economic freedom for the citizens of Zimbabwe.

I would like to present a proposal for a practical and fair path forward, one that prioritizes the will of the people, creates space for all leaders to demonstrate their abilities, and ensures we select the strongest candidate to represent the unified coalition in the next election.

Given the urgency of the situation and the need to act decisively against a ruling party that is already organizing, the opposition must prioritize unity, strategic action, and effective mobilization to capitalize on the limited time available before the next election.

1. Form a Unified and Clear Coalition

Instead of lengthy debates about who is fit to lead a united opposition in Zimbabwe at the moment, the opposition should work quickly to form a unified coalition with clear, actionable goals. The issue of leadership will be addressed at a later stage (see point 5 below). What is most crucial right now is for the leaders of the different factions to demonstrate a willingness to put their differences aside for the greater good. Agree on a unified vision for the country, where key issues (e.g. economic recovery, corruption, national security) are prioritized.

2. Launch a Coordinated National Campaign

The opposition must present a unified front in public communications, showcasing solidarity and readiness to take on the ruling party. This means coordinated messaging across all opposition factions and their media platforms to communicate that the opposition is united and serious about unseating the ruling party.

Avoid any public infighting or disputes that could create the impression of disorganization. Every leader should emphasize the importance of collective action for the good of the country.

Given the limited time, the opposition should leverage social media and digital platforms for rapid communication. A well-organized online campaign can quickly spread messages, mobilize support, and raise awareness about key issues.

3. Collaboration on Shared Goals

The need for electoral reforms in Zimbabwe is a critical issue that demands immediate attention. And it is one that affects all opposition parties alike. It does not help for us to continue to fight about who is most popular amongst the opposition candidates if they are all walking into a rigged election with a predetermined outcome.

It also does not help if a significant chunk of the population remains disenfranchised, i.e citizens in the diaspora who are currently unable to vote.

Urgent reforms are needed to introduce better transparency, including an independent electoral commission, impartial election observers at all voting stations on behalf of the opposition, the diaspora vote, voter registration and digital platforms for results dissemination.

A representative “administrative” body will be established, with equal input from all factions, to oversee the coalition activities and mediate disputes.

4. Incentivize Party Leaders to Focus on the Bigger Picture | Offer Tangible Incentives for Unity

To ensure that leaders within the opposition are motivated to put aside personal ambitions and focus on the larger goal of defeating the ruling party, all factions will be included in the governance structure post-election. A clear and equitable reward system will ensure that party leaders’ interests are met based on merit and contributions, rather than through backroom deals.

Key positions (e.g. president, vice president, ministers, parliamentary leadership roles) will be assigned proportionally to the coalition members based on their performance in the internal election (see point 5 below) and contributions to the movement.

5. Selecting the Presidential Candidate:

Hold a democratic and transparent internal election to choose a single, unified candidate to challenge the ruling party in the elections. This process should be inclusive, transparent, and based on merit. All factions will pledge to support the chosen candidate and work collaboratively toward victory in the national election.

The selection will be based on clear, merit-based criteria, including:

*Proven leadership ability.

*Integrity and clean track record.

*Contribution to coalition goals.

*Mobilization efforts (how much support a faction builds).

*Contribution to voter education and advocacy.

*Ability to bring in international support or recognition.

The internal election will be in an agreed-upon format that is fair and transparent. To fast-track the process, this can be in the form of an online election.

All potential candidates and their factions will have an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership through tangible contributions to the coalition’s success from the time of the coalition’s inception (i.e now) until the internal election just before the next national election in 2028.

This will also help to curb the problem of electoral candidates only showing up around election time to canvass for votes and doing nothing for the people in between.

We are setting a new tone of proven leadership, not popularity contests based on political slogans and chants.

The truth of the matter though is that the true leader of the people will emerge from the ranks of the different factions over the course of the next 3-4 years if people really put their leaders to the test.

The people are watching. They are counting on the different opposition leaders to rise above personal ambitions and act as the unified force that will bring change to the nation of Zimbabwe.

The road ahead will not be easy, but with unity, transparency, and determination, we can achieve the change that the people of Zimbabwe so desperately need.

