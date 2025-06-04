The Politics of Misery: Why Some Zimbabweans Oppose Development

Spread the love

There is a growing and deeply troubling trend among certain segments of our society—an unsettling comfort with the status quo of decay and underdevelopment. It is as if, for some, the sight of crumbling infrastructure, pothole-ridden roads, and outdated facilities is not a national crisis to be addressed but a political strategy to be preserved.

By Kudzai Mutisi

Let me be clear: there are Zimbabweans who do not want development of any kind. Not because they don’t see its benefits, but because development threatens the very foundation of their political relevance. For these individuals and groups, a Zimbabwe that works—where roads are passable, hospitals are functioning, and cities are modernising—is a direct threat to their ideological survival.

Misery as Political Capital

For this group, misery is not just a consequence of underdevelopment—it is an asset. Their entire political messaging relies on pointing to broken infrastructure as evidence of failure. Without that visible failure, their rhetoric loses steam. So, whenever there is a new road, flyover, airport terminal, or even a bridge, they don’t see it as a step forward; they see it as a blow to their brand.

It’s a bizarre paradox: development, the very thing Zimbabwe needs, becomes a threat to those who profit—politically or psychologically—from stagnation. They need Zimbabwe to fail so they can keep selling hopelessness as resistance.

We have seen this mindset play out repeatedly. Every time a major infrastructure project is unveiled—be it the Mbudzi Interchange, new highways, irrigation schemes, or even borehole drilling in rural areas—there is an almost rehearsed outcry: “What about hospitals?” or “That money could have been used for nurses’ salaries.” It’s as though development can only happen in one sector at a time, and progress in one area must always be weaponised as evidence of neglect in another.

This week was no different. Following visible progress in road infrastructure and interchanges, the chorus of “What about hospitals?” grew louder across social media. But let’s unpack that.

The Hospital Upgrade Drive Is Underway

The government has not turned a blind eye to the health sector, as critics suggest. In fact, the hospital upgrade initiative is already underway. Several district and provincial hospitals have seen refurbishment work begin in earnest, and new clinics are being built in remote communities through public-private partnerships and devolution funds. Diagnostic equipment, ambulances, maternity wards, and staff accommodations are being rolled out in phases.

Yes, the pace may not satisfy everyone—and rightly so. But pretending that nothing is being done simply because it doesn’t dominate the headlines is dishonest. What’s even more disingenuous is the fact that some of the loudest critics are aware of this progress. Yet, they choose to ignore it, because acknowledging development undermines their narrative of perpetual crisis.

And mark my words: the moment images of refurbished hospitals and newly built clinics start surfacing, the same people shouting “What about hospitals?” today will pivot. They will suddenly become investigative journalists, accusing contractors of inflating costs and alleging ghost projects. They will flood social media with half-baked stories, question procurement processes, and paint every bulldozer as a symbol of corruption.

It is not that they care about hospitals. It is that development of any kind is incompatible with their political project.

Propaganda by Deflection

This behaviour is not new. It’s a classic tactic of political deflection: shift focus, confuse the public, and weaponise public expectations. If roads are being built, scream about hospitals. If hospitals are upgraded, scream about textbooks. If schools are built, scream about electricity. The goal is never to engage constructively—it is to disrupt and delegitimise.

This tactic is aided by social media, where misinformation spreads faster than facts and outrage outperforms reason. A pothole picture can go viral in minutes, but the commissioning of a new solar-powered clinic barely makes it to the trending list. It is easier to outrage than to inform.

The most worrying part is that many ordinary citizens are caught in this crossfire. They are frustrated, and justifiably so, after years of hardship. Their legitimate concerns are exploited by professional naysayers who use those grievances as kindling for political agendas.

The Way Forward: Celebrate Progress, Criticise Constructively

This is not a defence of mediocrity, nor is it a call for blind praise of the government. Criticism is necessary—it keeps leaders accountable. But criticism without context is not accountability. It is sabotage.

We must demand better, yes. But we must also be honest enough to acknowledge progress where it occurs.

When roads are built, let’s celebrate and then ask: how can we replicate this success in schools and hospitals? When a hospital is renovated, let’s applaud and then ask: how do we retain trained staff and improve patient care? Constructive criticism builds nations. Destructive cynicism burns them down.

Let’s not fall into the trap of opposing for opposition’s sake. Let’s resist the urge to deny our own eyes and ears simply because progress is politically inconvenient for our preferred camp.

Zimbabwe does not belong to politicians. It belongs to the people. And the people deserve infrastructure, hospitals, water, electricity, and education—all at once, not one at a time. It is possible to build roads and hospitals. To dig boreholes and fund schools. Development is not a zero-sum game unless we allow it to be.

Final Thoughts

There is nothing revolutionary about refusing to acknowledge progress. There is no honour in sabotaging development because it benefits your political opponent. And there is certainly no patriotism in celebrating dysfunction.

The future of Zimbabwe must not be held hostage by those who depend on chaos to stay relevant. We need a new culture—one that embraces accountability and progress in equal measure. One that understands that true patriotism is the courage to build, not the bitterness to destroy.

Kudzai Mutisi is a chemical engineering expert, lecturer and social commentator based in South Africa.