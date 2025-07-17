The Myth of Walking Away: A Rebuttal to Chamisa’s Narrative of Voluntary Exit

Spread the love

In modern political discourse, especially in transitional democracies, narrative control has become a central tool in shaping public perception and legacy. Zimbabwe’s opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa, has taken to the social media stage to assert that he voluntarily walked away from both the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) and the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change).

By Brighton Musonza

He wrote on his X profile that: “The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later.”

However, this assertion demands careful scrutiny—not as a matter of partisan critique, but as a political inquiry into leadership, accountability, and institutional integrity.

Chamisa’s claim that he simply chose to walk away from these parties is not only intellectually dishonest, but historically and legally inaccurate.

This is not merely a political misjudgment; it is a deliberate re-engineering of reality that seeks to absolve one man of responsibility while casting a cloak of heroism over what was, in fact, a long trail of organisational failure.

From the MDC: A Clumsy and Unconstitutional Ascent

Following the death of founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, Chamisa’s rise to the helm of the party was marked by procedural chaos, constitutional violations, and contested legitimacy. Rather than ensuring a smooth, rules-based transition in honour of Tsvangirai’s democratic legacy, Chamisa forced a leadership takeover—one that was later found by the courts to be unconstitutional. His assumption of power was not a triumph of democracy, but a derailment of it.

This foundational error left the MDC fragmented and vulnerable. The very chaos that Chamisa triggered created fertile ground for legal and political contestation, ultimately exploited by his rival, Douglas Mwonzora. The courts ruled not in favour of Chamisa, but against him—not because of ZANU PF interference, but due to his own political recklessness and procedural incompetence. He did not walk away from the MDC; he lost it in court.

The CCC: A Deliberate Embrace of Opacity

When Chamisa launched the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in 2022, many Zimbabweans hoped for a fresh start. Instead, they were met with what he famously termed strategic ambiguity—an approach that rejected clear structures, constitutions, internal elections, and formal institutional checks. Under this ambiguous arrangement, he hand-picked key figures such as Fadzayi Mahere, Promise Mkwananzi, and Sengezo Tshabangu without internal democratic processes.

The irony is profound: in the name of “citizen” participation, Chamisa created a political vehicle that was even more centralised, opaque, and unaccountable than its predecessor. Unsurprisingly, this house of cards came crashing down once again—this time with legal and structural vulnerabilities that allowed Sengezo Tshabangu to recall elected representatives on the basis of undefined party structures. Once more, Chamisa lost the party in court.

To claim he walked away from CCC is disingenuous. One does not resign from that which one has already been stripped of—by judgment of law, by breakdown of institutional credibility, and by popular erosion of trust.

Not Infiltration, But Incompetence

A recurring narrative in Chamisa’s rhetoric is that ZANU PF infiltration explains the collapse of both the MDC and CCC. This is a familiar tactic in authoritarian and populist playbooks: blame external enemies when internal failure becomes too obvious. But infiltration, if it occurred, was made possible only by Chamisa’s refusal to build robust institutions capable of withstanding pressure.

You cannot credibly claim to be a victim of sabotage when you refused to build the very walls that safeguard against it.

Indeed, it is a failure of leadership—not infiltration—that allowed the CCC to dissolve under the weight of its own vagueness. No constitution, no congress, no official records, no democratic processes. What remained was a hollow shell controlled by a single individual, lacking even the most basic tenets of institutional coherence.

Legacy-Building at the Expense of Accountability

Chamisa’s trajectory reveals a troubling shift toward personal legacy-building. He walked away not to protect the people or the democratic movement—but to preserve his own brand. And in doing so, he betrayed the very people who once placed their trust in his leadership.

Let us ask a fundamental question: Why would anyone be celebrated for abandoning the people they once inspired, especially after giving them false hope? This was not an honourable resignation. This was strategic withdrawal following political defeat—a retreat masked in sanctimony.

He told citizens: “There’s no room for rigging.” He declared: “Start celebrating Zimbabwe.” He assured: “SADC is coming. Help is on the way.” But when that help never came, and when electoral outcomes were, again, stolen or contested, he had no strategy—only silence, cryptic tweets, prayer meetings, and poetic pronouncements. He became a pacifier, not a resistor. What he offered in the end was not resistance, but resignation.

The Abdication of Democratic Leadership

Leadership is not measured by how eloquently one escapes responsibility, but by how one endures hardship with strategy and accountability. A true democrat does not abandon institutions because the going gets tough. As Amílcar Cabral rightly advised: “Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories.”

Chamisa walked away from neither MDC nor CCC. He walked away from accountability, from transparency, from internal democracy, from collective leadership, and from the institutional discipline that defines mature political movements.

And if he were to launch yet another party tomorrow—absent lessons learned, absent constitutionality, absent institutional grounding—the same fate awaits. Because political transformation is not achieved through charisma alone, but through structure, deliberation, and accountability.

Conclusion: The Tragedy of a Misguided Messiah

Zimbabwe’s opposition has suffered not merely from external repression, but from internal abandonment. Chamisa’s failure is not simply a personal one—it is a structural tragedy for Zimbabwean democracy. He has become, in many ways, a mirror of the very ruling party he claims to oppose—shifting blame, avoiding scrutiny, and excusing misgovernance in poetic terms.

Until there is a reckoning with this truth, the opposition will remain in a cycle of self-destruction—endlessly reinventing itself without ever transforming.

Chamisa did not walk away. He was disarmed by his own design, defeated by his own decisions, and deserted by the very democratic principles he once vowed to uphold. And unless there is a radical shift toward institutional depth and internal democracy, the project of democratic renewal will remain a dream deferred.

