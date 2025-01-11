The Heartbreaking Tale of Mutumwa Mawere: A Family’s Greed Overrides Humanity, Logic, Reason and Common Sense

Spread the love

ONE would assume that blood is thicker than water in the labyrinth of familial ties. But for Mutumwa Mawere, this age-old adage has become a cruel mirage, overshadowed by the relentless greed and betrayal of those meant to be his protectors. Mawere, once a vibrant and industrious business magnate, now lies bedridden, his life hanging by a thread, while the very people he calls family circle him like vultures over a carcass.

Diagnosed with an acute neurological condition on June 12, 2024, Mawere’s health has been in a dire state, requiring consistent medical care and support. Yet, for the past two months, he has been denied the necessary treatment; a shocking reality orchestrated by his younger brother, Shavirai Piniel Mawere, debarred rather than banned from practising law in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Mawere’s life is a testament to resilience and ambition. His SMM Holdings, once a conglomerate with 26 flourishing companies, including FBC Bank, was forcibly taken from him in 2004 under Zimbabwe’s Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act. This politically charged manoeuvre not only stripped him of his empire but also set a precedent for the use of lawfare to dismantle perceived political threats.

As if losing his Zimbabwean investments was not enough, his ventures in South Africa faced a similar fate. Through dubious legal tactics, his assets were wiped out and he was sequestrated—essentially declared insolvent. While many who recognized the injustice tried to rally behind him, the oppressive machinery of power and silence prevailed.

Now, in the twilight of his life, Mawere faces his most heart-wrenching battle—not with external forces but with his own siblings. His elder brother, Vincent Mawere, who previously lost in ZANU-PF elections, is allegedly attempting to curry favour with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa by betraying his younger brother for political gain within the party.

Meanwhile, Shavirai Piniel Mawere, debarred from practicing law in Zimbabwe and Botswana for incompetence and scandals, continues to tarnish his reputation. Despite his history, Shavirai is registered in South Africa by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to practice as an Advocate under Practice Number 29275.

Shavirai Mawere has allegedly taken control of Mawere’s life, dictating his medical care, dismissing caregivers deemed unsupportive of his schemes and alienating Mawere’s partner who stood by him since his diagnosis. He is accused of using Mawere’s Bryaston house as his personal Johannesburg residence and office when not at his property in the Vaal. Meanwhile, Mawere is left under the care of caregivers with no proper supervision, leading to further deterioration of his already fragile state.

Adding to the turmoil, Shavirai reportedly plays to a gallery of supporters, including one based in the USA, who has not seen Mawere since he fell ill but echoes Shavirai’s misleading narrative about his health and caregivers. This fabrication downplays Mawere’s frail condition and the harsh realities on the ground.

Reports suggest that Shavirai’s actions are not only unethical but potentially hardcore criminal. Allegations include blocking access to necessary medical care, intimidating caregivers and colluding with individuals like Fred Koomson from Ghana to siphon off Mawere’s assets. Koomson is said to be in possession of Mawere’s cars, studio equipment and furniture, further highlighting the extent of this exploitation.

This is not just a family squabble; it is a coordinated effort to strip Mawere of his dignity, resources and support system. Vincent and Shavirai’s actions raise serious concerns about abuse, neglect and the misuse of legal structures for personal gain.

Mutumwa Mawere’s story is a stark reminder of the destructive power of greed and the vulnerability of even the most accomplished individuals when family ties turn toxic. It also raises pressing questions about the role of legal and social systems in protecting vulnerable individuals from such abuse.

Today, January 11, 2025, Mawere turns 65 and is a senior South African citizen. The South African government must act decisively to safeguard his rights and ensure that justice prevails. Pressure groups, civil society and legal bodies, including the Legal Practice Council, must investigate Shavirai Mawere’s actions and hold him accountable.

Mutumwa Mawere is more than just a victim of familial betrayal; he is a symbol of resilience in the face of injustice. His plight underscores the urgent need for collective action to protect individuals from exploitation, even by those closest to them.

The world cannot afford to remain silent. Mawere’s life—and the principles of justice and humanity—depend on it.

Source: InAfrica

