Should Beneficiaries of Free Land Allocation Have the Right to Sell for Profit?

The question of whether those who were allocated land for free in Zimbabwe should now have the right to sell it commercially and profit from it has sparked significant debate. At the heart of this controversy lies the issue of fairness, state policy, and the broader implications for economic justice. Why should individuals who received land without purchase now hold the right to personally enrich themselves by selling it for profit?

By Chofamba Sithole

Background: A Legacy of Free Allocations and State Support

Many of those who now seek to sell their land acquired it during Zimbabwe’s land reform program, initiated in the early 2000s. The program sought to redress colonial-era land inequalities by redistributing land from white commercial farmers to black Zimbabweans. This land was allocated freely, without financial outlay by the beneficiaries, as part of a drive to correct historical injustices and empower marginalized communities.

However, these landholders have not only received land at no cost but have also benefited from a host of state support mechanisms over the years. These include farm inputs, mechanization programs, command agriculture, and debt write-offs facilitated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). These repeated interventions were intended to ensure that the new landowners could succeed in their agricultural endeavours and contribute to national food security. Yet, despite these considerable advantages, many beneficiaries now seek to sell this land for personal profit.

The Core Issue: A Question of Ownership and Morality

The critical question remains: on what basis do these individuals claim the right to sell land that they were privileged to hold free of charge, land that is fundamentally owned by the state and, by extension, every Zimbabwean citizen? Their ability to profit from this land comes while the broader Zimbabwean taxpayer is still burdened with the obligation to compensate the white former commercial farmers who were displaced during the land reform process. The government faces a massive compensation bill, running into billions of dollars, for the loss of improvements on the farms, such as infrastructure and equipment, yet there is no mechanism in place to levy contributions from resettled farmers to help meet this financial obligation.

Moreover, many of these new landowners have taken over properties complete with farmhouses, irrigation systems, and other infrastructure established by the previous owners. These improvements were not purchased or compensated for by the new occupants, who have been able to utilize them freely, further raising questions about the fairness of their newfound right to sell the land.

Economic Impact: Unearned Value and Social Costs

Allowing the resale of this land without any payment for its initial value or the improvements made by prior occupants creates a situation where individuals can extract unearned value from state assets. This raises significant concerns about the equity of such a policy, as it effectively permits a few to profit while the majority bear the costs of past state generosity. In a country where land is a vital national asset and a symbol of identity and sovereignty, the notion that a privileged group could gain financially from assets originally intended for national benefit is seen by many as exploitative.

The redistribution of land in Zimbabwe was intended to uplift the previously disadvantaged and create opportunities for broad-based development. Yet, the sale of this land without requiring any form of payment to the state or contributions towards the compensation bill for displaced farmers represents a shift from collective progress to individual gain. Critics argue that this is not a progressive policy but rather a form of “looting,” where the beneficiaries of state largesse are allowed to monetize that advantage while leaving the financial burden on the taxpayers.

Policy Recommendations: A Path to Fairer Outcomes

For those advocating a more equitable approach, the starting point is clear: resettled farmers who wish to sell the land they occupy should first pay for its commercial value. Such payments would reflect the market value of the landholding, acknowledging the advantages they have derived over two decades. By requiring a financial contribution from those who seek to sell, the state could establish a more balanced policy, one that recognizes the investment made by the nation in supporting these farmers over the years.

Moreover, part of this payment could be directed towards reducing the compensation bill for the displaced white commercial farmers, ensuring that the broader population does not continue to bear the burden alone. This approach would strike a balance between respecting the gains of the land reform process and ensuring that the proceeds from land sales are reinvested into the national economy, rather than simply enriching a small group.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

The question of whether Zimbabwe’s land reform beneficiaries should be allowed to sell their land for profit is not just a legal or economic issue but a deeply moral one. It touches on the principles of fairness, social responsibility, and the role of the state in managing national resources. If the state continues to allow landholders to profit from assets they received for free, without requiring any payment back to the nation, it risks undermining the very purpose of land reform: to create a more just and equitable society. A policy that demands accountability and reinvestment in national priorities could ensure that Zimbabwe’s land remains a shared resource for all its citizens, rather than a means for a few to profit at the expense of the many.