Saviour Kasukuwere: A Potential Reformist President for Zanu PF and Zimbabwe?

As Zimbabwe approaches another turning point in its political landscape, the question of who will steer the nation after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term becomes ever more pressing. In a recent series examining potential presidential candidates, I explored Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s military background and its potential impact on his governance style, followed by a look at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Christian beliefs and the moral framework they might bring to his leadership. Now, let’s turn to Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF heavyweight, who represents an intriguing option for Zimbabwe’s future.

By Brighton Musonza

Kasukuwere, once a prominent Zanu-PF figure and Minister of Local Government, was exiled during the military coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s presidency. Although his bid for the presidency was legally blocked due to his extended absence from Zimbabwe, Kasukuwere’s bid has raised significant questions about Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and set the stage for his potential as a reformist leader. If elected, Kasukuwere could modernize Zimbabwe’s political landscape, particularly in redefining Zanu-PF’s nationalism, promoting tolerance, and fostering a more open, globally informed governance style.

Reforming Nationalism: A Broader, Inclusive Vision for Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF’s nationalist identity has long centred on its liberation struggle, framing its legitimacy around the fight for independence. However, in the 21st century, Zimbabwean nationalism needs a fresh approach that honours the past while adapting to the realities and aspirations of today. Kasukuwere, with his contemporary perspective and distance from the liberation war era, could reimagine nationalism as a unifying force that respects Zimbabwe’s complex ethnic, cultural, and generational diversity.

This approach would cultivate a sense of shared identity beyond the historical liberation narratives, forging a nationalism that seeks not only to protect sovereignty but to uplift all citizens economically and socially. A forward-looking nationalism under Kasukuwere’s leadership could promote home-grown industries, encourage entrepreneurship, and bolster economic independence, fostering national pride grounded in Zimbabwe’s achievements in innovation, culture, and industry.

Saviour Kasukuwere: Champion of a Born-Again Liberation Nationalism in Zimbabwe

As Zimbabwe stands on the precipice of generational change, the role of liberation nationalism, a keystone of the nation’s political identity since 1980, invites critical re-evaluation. This ideology, rooted in the struggle against colonial oppression and upheld by the ruling Zanu-PF, has long provided legitimacy and direction for governance. Yet, the question looms: should Zimbabwe remain anchored in this “old” form of nationalism, or could it embrace a “born-again” nationalism to meet the challenges of a dynamic future? Saviour Kasukuwere, a Zanu-PF heavyweight and former Minister of Local Government, emerges as a potential leader capable of advancing this new, progressive vision for Zimbabwe.

The “Old” Liberation Nationalism: Legacy and Constraints

Since Zimbabwe’s independence, Zanu-PF has wielded liberation nationalism as the foundation of its authority, drawing legitimacy from its central role in overthrowing British colonial rule and the oppressive Rhodesian regime. This “old” nationalism symbolises the sacrifices made to secure freedom, fostering a shared identity rooted in resilience, resistance, and sovereignty. The narrative has positioned Zanu-PF as the custodian of independence, framing any deviation from this legacy as a betrayal of the nation’s hard-won freedom.

However, there are limits to this model. While the liberation struggle remains pivotal to Zimbabwe’s identity, this rhetoric has often stifled political plurality and justified restrictive governance. This narrative not only entrenches the dominance of liberation-era leaders but also frames dissent and new political voices as threats to national unity. Consequently, younger Zimbabweans—especially those born after independence—are often left feeling alienated from this form of nationalism, perceiving it as a relic of the past. In a rapidly globalising world, many now seek an identity and governance model that prioritises growth and opportunity over maintaining a static view of sovereignty.

The “Born-Again” Liberation Nationalism: A New Zimbabwean Vision

Enter Saviour Kasukuwere, who has experienced the highs and lows of the Zanu-PF establishment. Having witnessed both the strengths and flaws of the current system, he stands as a unique figure capable of leading a “born-again” nationalism—one that respects Zimbabwe’s revolutionary past but is attuned to the aspirations of a younger generation. For Kasukuwere, this transformation could mean championing a nationalism that is inclusive, adaptable, and forward-looking, linking pride in Zimbabwe not only to the liberation struggle but also to modern achievements in technology, entrepreneurship, and social equity.

Kasukuwere’s political exile and subsequent return may have also broadened his perspective, allowing him to envision a nationalism that maintains Zimbabwe’s independence while embracing constructive engagement with the international community. Under his leadership, born-again nationalism could strive for diplomatic re-engagement, partnerships across Africa, and alignment with international standards in transparency, governance, and human rights. This would resonate strongly with the nation’s youth, who are eager to move beyond grievances of the past and instead embrace a vision of progress and opportunity.

Political and Economic Implications of Kasukuwere’s Vision

Kasukuwere’s potential shift towards born-again nationalism could reshape Zimbabwe’s political and economic landscape in profound ways. Politically, this vision would challenge the old guard’s dominance, moving away from governance centred on liberation credentials to one based on competence, accountability, and popular participation. This would encourage younger leaders, foster a more open democratic environment, and make room for opposition and civil society as essential components of Zimbabwe’s political fabric.

Economically, Kasukuwere’s model would pivot from state-centric control towards reforms that spur entrepreneurship, innovation, and foreign investment. By promoting policies that foster local industries and encourage foreign partnerships, a born-again nationalism would help build a diversified and resilient economy that benefits the broader population, not just the political elite. If successful, Kasukuwere’s approach could address poverty and unemployment, especially among the youth, offering a pathway for social mobility and sustainable growth.

The Role of Zimbabwean Identity in Born-Again Nationalism

For Kasukuwere, born-again nationalism does not reject Zimbabwe’s past but rather integrates it into a forward-looking identity. National pride would be redefined not just by Zimbabwe’s resilience but by its pluralism, creativity, and commitment to progress. This identity would honour the liberation generation while also appealing to younger Zimbabweans, many of whom envision their country as a thriving part of both the African continent and the global community.

In this renewed vision, Zimbabwe’s legacy of liberation would evolve from a narrative of survival to one of growth and innovation. The focus would shift from defending sovereignty to harnessing it for development, nurturing Zimbabwe’s role as a respected and influential African nation. A Kasukuwere-led born-again nationalism would frame Zimbabwe’s identity not only in terms of its history but in the opportunities it offers to all citizens—encouraging Zimbabweans to take pride in achievements that stretch beyond the liberation era.

Political Modernisation: Transparent and Democratic Governance

Internal democracy is a critical area where Zanu-PF could benefit from reform. Kasukuwere’s experience in Zanu-PF’s inner workings, combined with his own disillusionment with its factionalism, positions him to champion a more transparent, meritocratic leadership structure within the party. Strengthening Zanu-PF’s internal democracy would set an example for the broader political system, encouraging a culture of accountability and competition that rewards competence and innovation rather than loyalty alone.

Further, under a Kasukuwere presidency, strengthening independent institutions—such as the judiciary, electoral commissions, and anti-corruption bodies—could play a key role in upholding the rule of law. Building effective, trustworthy institutions could counter corruption and enhance accountability within the government, restoring public confidence in Zimbabwe’s governance and establishing a foundation for sustainable development.

Fostering a Culture of Tolerance and Unity

Zimbabwe’s political history has often been marred by intolerance and divisions, with political opposition and civil society frequently marginalized. Kasukuwere has the potential to reshape this dynamic by advocating for political pluralism, encouraging the growth of a political environment where opposition parties and civil society organizations are respected as partners in democracy, not adversaries.

Promoting tolerance would create an atmosphere of political unity and cooperation, fostering an environment where citizens feel truly represented, regardless of political affiliation. This shift would also extend to Zimbabwe’s ethnic and generational divides, uniting communities in the pursuit of common national goals. By bridging these divides, Kasukuwere could lay the groundwork for a Zanu-PF that is not only more democratic but also more representative of Zimbabwe’s diverse populace.

Global Exposure and Visionary Leadership

Kasukuwere’s international experience from his time abroad, along with his position within the former government, gives him a valuable perspective on the global economy, international diplomacy, and regional cooperation. Leaders with global exposure often bring fresh ideas and adaptive strategies that can help nations remain competitive on the world stage. This could be particularly beneficial for Zimbabwe, as the country seeks to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment.

Aligning with international governance standards, particularly in transparency and human rights, would not only elevate Zimbabwe’s global reputation but also attract investment and cooperation from foreign governments and businesses. Kasukuwere’s global insight could enable Zimbabwe to strike a balance between self-reliance and active international engagement, enhancing both diplomatic relations and economic growth.

Advantages of a Reformed Zanu-PF and Kasukuwere’s Vision

A reformed Zanu-PF under Kasukuwere’s leadership could offer multiple advantages for Zimbabwe:

Modernised Party Image: Embracing reform could help Zanu-PF shed its rigid, power-centric reputation and position itself as a people-centred, forward-thinking organization. Such a transformation could make Zanu-PF more appealing to Zimbabwe’s youth, professionals, and those in the diaspora, potentially broadening the party’s support base. Economic Stability and Growth: By prioritising economic reform, Kasukuwere could improve Zimbabwe’s business climate, attract foreign investment, and create much-needed jobs. Addressing inflation, infrastructure, and corruption would be key to fostering sustainable growth, helping to lift millions out of poverty and improving living standards across the country. Strengthened International Standing: With Kasukuwere’s commitment to global standards and improved diplomatic relationships, Zimbabwe could see the lifting of sanctions and a re-entry into international markets, allowing for increased trade and access to developmental funding. Improved Public Services: Reforms prioritising health, education, and infrastructure would enhance the quality of life for Zimbabweans and create a stronger, more resilient workforce. A focus on citizen welfare could transform the public perception of Zanu-PF as a genuine advocate for the people’s well-being. Restoration of Civil Liberties: By upholding civil rights, freedom of expression, and media independence, Kasukuwere’s administration could foster an open society that aligns with international human rights standards, enhancing Zimbabwe’s reputation and creating a free environment for Zimbabweans to engage in governance.

Conclusion

Saviour Kasukuwere brings a unique profile among potential candidates to lead Zimbabwe into the future. His experiences inside Zanu-PF and the reforms he advocates present an opportunity to reshape not only the ruling party but Zimbabwean politics as a whole. A reformist agenda, spearheaded by Kasukuwere, could rejuvenate Zanu-PF, attract new talent, and make the party relevant to a broader, more diverse electorate. By fostering an environment of tolerance, modern nationalism, and international cooperation, Kasukuwere could help drive Zimbabwe toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

