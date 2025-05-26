Rethinking Governance in Africa: The Military, Democracy, and the Colonial Paradox

Spread the love

THE current wave of military-led administrations in Africa’s Sahel region—particularly in countries like Burkina Faso under Captain Ibrahim Traoré—has ignited intense debate on the viability of democracy and the legitimacy of military governance on the continent.

By Brighton Musonza

Dismissed by many critics as unconstitutional and regressive, these transitions are often viewed through a Western liberal democratic lens. However, this lens is arguably ill-fitted to Africa’s complex post-colonial realities and historical experiences. The assumption that Western-style civilian democracy is the only legitimate form of governance ignores both the roots of Western power structures and the enduring role of militarism in statecraft globally.

The Deep State Fallacy: Military Influence in the West

While many African commentators are quick to denounce military influence in governance, the West’s own democracies are undergirded by robust military-industrial complexes. Of the 46 men who have served as U.S. Presidents, 31 had military experience, including 12 generals. The current U.S. Vice President, J.D. Vance, is a military veteran, as are approximately 80 percent of members of Congress. Similarly, the United Kingdom has a long tradition of integrating military service into leadership, with all members of the Royal Family—King Charles III included—either serving or having served in the military.

This embedded military presence is not only accepted in the West—it is institutionalised. The same is true for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, a former elite commando. Governance in many Western countries, therefore, cannot be separated from the influence of the military. Yet, when similar dynamics emerge in Africa, they are instantly branded as undemocratic and unacceptable. This reflects a double standard rooted in neo-colonial ideology rather than a genuine concern for good governance.

Military Roots of Modern Statecraft and Development

It is important to acknowledge that much of the infrastructure, management science, and technological innovation that underpins modern developed economies originated in military institutions. Command-and-control systems, logistical planning, and information management—all foundational to modern corporate governance—were developed in military contexts. The rise of industrialised nations such as Germany, Japan, and the United States auto-manufacturing industries can be directly traced to wartime engineering and defence-based economic policy.

Infrastructure projects such as highways and railways, especially in the U.S. and Europe, were initially designed for troop and arms mobilisation, not civilian convenience. The military is not merely an institution of force—it is a sophisticated engine of innovation, discipline, and state-building.

African Militaries and the Governance Crisis

Given this historical context, the argument that military-led governments in Africa are inherently illegitimate is intellectually inconsistent. In the Sahel, where French neo-colonial interests continue to stoke conflict through economic exploitation and clandestine support for insurgent groups, civilian governments have too often functioned as proxies for foreign interests. “Democratic” elections have become a tool not for representation but for the legitimisation of externally-sponsored elites who serve the geopolitical and economic agendas of former colonial powers.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique have held regular elections. Yet, both countries remain mired in poverty, conflict, and exploitation, particularly of natural resources. This raises the question: Is electoral democracy—when conducted within a framework of foreign influence—an instrument of liberation or of continued subjugation?

In contrast, countries led by military-trained or former military leaders—such as Rwanda, Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, and recently Burkina Faso—have demonstrated varying degrees of economic and security progress. While not perfect, these regimes have shown that disciplined, centralised leadership can foster stability and development in contexts where fragmented civilian governments have failed.

The French Question and the Sahel Awakening

Critics of military rule in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger often overlook the broader context: the region has suffered for decades from systemic underdevelopment and terrorism, much of which is either linked to or exacerbated by external meddling, particularly from France. These countries are not merely experimenting with militarised governance; they are resisting a neocolonial order that has long entrenched itself under the guise of “democratic partnership.”

Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s rise in Burkina Faso is emblematic of a broader regional shift—a refusal to continue under the political and economic systems imposed by the West. His administration, while controversial, has resonated with many young Africans who are disillusioned with elite-driven democracies that produce neither peace nor prosperity.

Democracy: A System or a Tool?

It is important to make a distinction between democracy as a principle and democracy as a system. In principle, democracy promises inclusion, participation, and accountability. However, when operationalised as an inflexible, Western-designed system, democracy often fails in contexts with deeply divided societies, weak institutions, and external interference.

Africa’s tribal and ethnic complexities differ significantly from the ideological foundations of Western democracies. Elections in ethnically polarised environments often exacerbate division rather than foster unity. The assumption that elections automatically produce good governance is an illusion—one that Africa can no longer afford to indulge.

The Way Forward: Redefining Legitimacy and Sovereignty

Africa must move toward a pragmatic model of governance—one that prioritises sovereignty, security, and development over adherence to foreign models of legitimacy. Military leadership should not be idealised, but neither should it be demonised. In contexts where civilian governments have failed or colluded with external exploiters, the military may offer the discipline and nationalistic vision needed to restore sovereignty and build effective state institutions.

The assertion that the military has a clearly defined role that does not include political leadership is rooted in a Western liberal framework that does not always translate well into post-colonial African realities. While this caution is valid, it must be balanced against the reality that 62 years after the founding of the OAU (now the African Union), the continent’s governance architecture remains a conundrum. The solution is not to blindly reject military leadership, but to evaluate leadership on the basis of its results, vision, and alignment with national interests.

Rethinking Statehood and the Military’s Role in Governance: A Reality Often Ignored

Statehood, in its truest and most unvarnished form, cannot be separated from the military, especially in contexts where civilian governance has persistently failed to coexist with institutional authority. To lay blame on the military for Africa’s governance crises is not only reductionist but dangerously superficial. It ignores the entrenched systemic flaws, including fragile institutions, colonial legacies, and imported models of democracy unsuited for local realities.

When the military anchors statehood, the nation often exhibits greater stability, and power is more likely to be redistributed to grassroots structures. In contrast, when governance is centralised in weak civilian regimes propped up by dysfunctional electoral processes, insecurity becomes endemic. These systems tend to entrench corrupt civilian elites, alienating the broader population and weakening participatory, decentralised governance frameworks.

To understand this complex dynamic, one must move beyond the deductive logic of Western grand theories and adopt a more interpretive, contextualised lens. Real-world events, especially in Africa and the Global South, should be read in their unique contexts—not as anomalies or deviations from some imagined universal political trajectory.

What the industrialised world will never tell you is this: much of their economic ascendancy originated from war. Their infrastructure was built for the military and the mobilisation of troops. Their transport networks, industrial capabilities, and technological advancements were born out of necessity during periods of conflict—not peace. That is a fact, albeit one rarely written in textbooks or cited in economic theory. And yet these same nations prescribe economic orthodoxy to developing countries—nations that never experienced industrial wars and thus cannot replicate the same growth trajectories. Today Germany and Japan are the world’s biggest car manufacturers because of the Second World War engineering. And most of the underground rail infrastructure across Europe was originally designed for arms and troops deployments.

This contradiction is glaring. Take, for example, the United States. Its political and economic machinery is heavily influenced by the military-industrial complex. Defence contractors play a disproportionate role in shaping policy, influencing elections, and even driving innovation. The US stock markets are saturated with defence-related firms, many of which are backed by colossal investment houses like BlackRock—a major stakeholder in American arms manufacturers. Western pension funds are invested in wars stocks and hence they drive the war and the presence of retired military personnel in politics, government and the private sector is not an abnormality.

Serving and Retired Military Personnel in Politics

The West, alongside many developed nations such as China, has perfected the subtle art of integrating military personnel into civilian political spheres by simply dressing them in suits and labelling them as “retired” or “former officers.” However, this is largely a cosmetic transformation. Whether in uniform or not, the essence of a trained military individual remains unchanged. The discipline, worldview, command structures, and strategic thinking instilled by military training do not evaporate with retirement—they merely assume a different, more discreet form in governance.

In reality, many of these so-called “civilian” leaders are deeply entrenched in military-industrial thinking, often serving as extensions of national security agendas. From Washington to Beijing, generals become ministers, defence contractors influence policy, and the language of statecraft increasingly mirrors that of the battlefield. Governance becomes securitised, with military logic driving national and foreign policy decisions under the guise of civilian administration.

This phenomenon exposes a double standard. While Western powers criticise military involvement in governance in developing nations—especially in Africa—they quietly entrench it within their own systems. The difference lies not in principle but in presentation. Military involvement is not eliminated; it is simply rebranded and embedded.

In essence, military ethos, once ingrained, continues to shape decision-making, priorities, and institutional cultures. The soldier in a suit remains a soldier—only now, he wields influence not through command on the battlefield, but through policy at the cabinet table.

Conclusion

Africa must forge its own political path—one informed by its history, culture, and unique geopolitical realities. The simplistic binary between civilian democracy and military rule must be transcended. The continent’s experience shows that neither system guarantees success. What matters is legitimacy through service, sovereignty through strength, and leadership with vision. The Sahel’s struggle is not merely about governance—it is about liberation, self-determination, and redefining Africa’s future on its own terms.

This article reflects the author’s views and not necessarily those of the publication. Responses and counter-arguments are welcome.

Like this: Like Loading...