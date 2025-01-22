Race to shape the future of AI in Africa intensifies

Spread the love

The race to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) is intensifying.

With countries like the UK making bold investments in advanced computing, China leading in scalable technological deployment, and the US at the forefront of innovation, Africa’s place in this global narrative is crucial.

As the continent navigates this transformative era, its leaders and global partners must ensure that the journey is ethical, inclusive, and empowering.

Why Africa matters

By 2050, Africa will account for over a quarter of the world’s population, with most of its people under 25.

This demographic advantage, combined with the continent’s rich natural resources and increasing technological adoption, positions Africa as a key player in shaping AI’s future. However, challenges such as food insecurity, uneven healthcare access, and the impact of climate change persist.

AI offers real solutions. It can transform agriculture by improving yields through smarter techniques, enhance healthcare by enabling remote diagnostics, and help cities better manage their growth. Philosopher Amartya Sen’s book, ‘Development as Freedom’ teaches us that progress is not just about solving problems; it is about giving people the tools to lead lives of their choosing. For Africa, AI should be a means of empowerment, not dependency.

Cosmopolitanism and global collaboration

Philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah’s concept of cosmopolitanism provides a compelling lens through which to view Africa’s role in AI.

Appiah argues that we are citizens of a shared world, bound by mutual obligations that transcend borders. In the context of AI, this means recognising that no single nation or region can monopolise the benefits of this transformative technology.

True progress requires global collaboration rooted in respect, inclusivity, and shared purpose.

For Africa, partnerships with the UK, China, and the US can embody this cosmopolitan vision. Each brings unique strengths: the UK’s leadership in ethical AI governance, China’s expertise in scalable infrastructure, and the US’s cutting-edge innovations.

By fostering collaborations that reflect a spirit of interconnectedness, these nations can support Africa in building its digital future while benefiting from its creativity, talent, and resources.

Voices from Africa

Strive Masiyiwa, a visionary entrepreneur, is already demonstrating how partnerships can unlock Africa’s potential. His company, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, in collaboration with Microsoft, is building data centres across the continent, providing the infrastructure needed for a digital future. These centres not only power AI innovations but also create opportunities for local businesses and governments to address pressing challenges.

Mr James Manyika, a Zimbabwean-born leader at Google, emphasises that Africa must shape its own AI journey. He argues that AI’s real power lies in addressing local issues—from optimising resource use to managing urbanisation.

For Mr Manyika, the future of AI in Africa must be about creating systems that work for its people, not imposing solutions from outside.

The role of the UK

The UK’s investments in sovereign computing power and its vision for AI “growth zones” provide a template for Africa to develop its own infrastructure. By sharing expertise in ethical AI governance and collaborating on technology-driven projects, the UK has an opportunity to support Africa in building its AI capacity.

Moreover, partnerships between British and African universities could play a pivotal role in talent development. Training the next generation of African AI experts would not only empower local communities but also create pathways for global innovation, as diverse perspectives are key to solving complex problems.

In the spirit of Appiah’s cosmopolitanism, these partnerships must go beyond transactional relationships. They should reflect a shared commitment to improving lives on both continents, recognising that the progress of one enriches the other.

China’s expertise

China’s experience in deploying AI at scale brings valuable lessons to Africa.

The country has invested heavily in infrastructure, including 5G networks and digital platforms, which have already helped African governments and businesses accelerate their technological adoption.

Collaborations with Chinese firms in areas like energy optimisation and smart agriculture show the potential of AI to transform industries.

By learning from China’s approach, African nations can adopt scalable models tailored to their own contexts. Data centres co-developed with partners, for example, can be powered by Africa’s abundant renewable energy resources, ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

The US’s position

Innovation in the US is driven by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. Its focus on research and development, coupled with significant private-sector investment, has kept it at the forefront of AI breakthroughs. For Africa, partnerships with American companies offer opportunities to access cutting-edge technologies and expertise.

Initiatives like Google’s AI research centre in Ghana highlight the importance of building local capacity and tailoring solutions to regional challenges.

Expanding such efforts would deepen the US’s engagement with Africa while supporting the continent’s technological sovereignty.

Ethical leadership for a shared future

AI’s rise is not just about smarter tools; it is about redefining how we live, work, and connect. Martin Heidegger cautioned that technology, if unchecked, risks turning the world into a resource to be exploited rather than a space to be nurtured. For Africa, this means ensuring that partnerships—whether with the UK, China, the US, or others—are grounded in fairness, respect, and shared values.

Africa’s AI future must prioritise inclusivity, transparency, and fairness.

Data collected in Africa should be governed by local laws, and AI applications should reflect the needs of the people they aim to serve.

By fostering partnerships that emphasise ethical practices, Africa can ensure that AI becomes a tool for progress, not control.

A vision for the future

AI is not just a technological revolution — it is a human one. It challenges us to think about what we value, how we connect, and the kind of world we want to build. Africa does not need charity or paternalism; it needs true partnerships. By working together, the UK, US, China, and Africa can create a future where technology serves humanity, not just profit.

As Strive Masiyiwa says, real change begins when we stop waiting for others and start solving problems ourselves. AI can be part of that change—but only if it is used thoughtfully and collaboratively.

Kwame Anthony Appiah’s cosmopolitanism reminds us that progress is never about one nation’s success but about our shared humanity.

The question is not whether Africa should be part of AI’s future — it is whether AI can truly succeed without Africa. Together, we can create a future where innovation reflects the best of what humanity can achieve.

Dr Gift Kugara

