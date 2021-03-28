‘MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies’ – another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

MDC Alliance is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 national elections although it is clear not even one democratic reform would have been implemented since the last elections. The party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa was not concerned about that!

“We will not discuss and disclose our strategies on social media platforms. We are serious about our next steps,” Chamisa reportedly answered when he was asked about going into yet another election with no reforms.

“If you want to understanding our value just check how our opponents are panicking and misbehaving.”

Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess with 50% of the country’s population now living in abject poverty and the education and health care services have all but completely collapsed after decades of being starved of funds. And as long as the country remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical thugs who have rigged elections to stay in power.

After 41 years being stuck in this hell-hole the country desperately needs a clearly, workable, fool-proof, tried and tested plan A, with backup plans B and C, mapping out how the nation is finally going to ending this curse of rigged elections and the pariah state. The last thing this nation should accept is yet another unconventional solution of which we, the people at the coal face of it all, are not permitted to know but expected to blindly follow and hope for the best!

MDC leaders have had 21 years, 5 of which in the GNU, to bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. They had their best opportunity to do so during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Sadly, they sold-out and failed to implement even one reform in the five years.

Ever since the failed GNU, MDC leaders have participated in flawed and illegal elections on the basis the party had devised Winning In Rigged Elections (WIRE) strategies. The party has always refused to disclose what these strategies were but, most notably, none of the strategies have ever worked because Zanu PF was always won the elections.

It has become as clear as daylight, that the WIRE strategies are feeble excuses why MDC leaders keep participating in these flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging and they were helpless to stop the rigging.

What the nation wants to know is what is being done to end this curse of rigged elections and bad governance! After 41 years of rigged elections we what free, fair and credible elections; that is not too much to ask!