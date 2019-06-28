Is Obert Mpofu corrupt?

The nation and the world have been made to believe that Obert Mpofu is corrupt, evil and arrogant. All this is the proud achievement of one man in particular Lovemore Kurotwi.

The Kurotwi – Mpofu beef needs to be understood and examined in its entirety in order to understand why Kurotwi went on to make claims and have the whole world believe that Obert Mpofu was corrupt and what he stood to benefit from such claims.

Lovemore Kurotwi once made the following statement directed at Obert Mpofu and contained in the standard newspaper

” I have nothing against him really. I think when it comes to some of these issues, the best thing to do is; rather than take any vengeful path, you leave everything to divine equalisation and I think Minister Mpofu will have his own comeuppance with divinity.

As for advice to him:

Minister Mpofu, you can’t have what you ain’t got and you can never lose what you ain’t never had.

There is so much satisfaction with what’s yours. Remember, there is always divine equalisation when vadzimu naMwari [ancestral spirits and God] fight for those perceived to be powerless by those who perceive themselves to have power over everybody.

So never take anybody for granted.

Try and respect every human being because they too, like you, are a product of the divine.”

This statement contains vengeance and a hidden desire to see Obert Mpofu suffer. Lovemore Kurotwi seems to be a man with an agenda against Obert Mpofu, why single out Obert Mpofu when Kurotwi had dealings with former Mines Minister Amos Midzi ? All the world was told by Kurotwi that Mpofu is corrupt and everyone began singing the same song including Lewis Matutu, question is what does Kurotwi have against Mpofu ?

The tiff began at Chiadzwa diamond fields. Chiadzwa was the source of their beef and Chiadzwa is the reason why people say Mpofu is corrupt. But who were the main players in Chiadzwa ?

The main players in the Chiadzwa saga: