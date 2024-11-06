Harare’s Waste Management Crisis and the Need for a Robust Environmental Policy in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe’s bustling capital, is facing an escalating waste management crisis that demands immediate attention. The mountains of plastic waste and piles of uncollected rubbish strewn across the city are not only eyesores but also health hazards that threaten the well-being of residents and the environment. The responsibility for this critical issue does not fall solely on the shoulders of Harare City Council, which has failed to deliver adequate waste management services over the years; the Central Government, too, must be held accountable for the lack of a robust national environmental policy that could tackle the problem effectively.

By Brighton Musonza

Harare’s Waste Management Shortcomings

Over the years, Harare City Council has struggled to establish and maintain a consistent waste management system. The piles of refuse accumulating in urban areas, along with irregular collection schedules and inadequate disposal facilities, underscore the city council’s failure to implement sustainable solutions. Citizens and stakeholders have long called for an overhaul of Harare’s waste management policies, but these calls have often gone unanswered or only received temporary responses, such as sporadic cleanup campaigns. While these campaigns do offer brief respite, they fall short of providing lasting solutions and highlight the need for structural, policy-driven reform.

However, it is not just a matter of poor service delivery at the municipal level. Zimbabwe, as a nation, lacks the kind of comprehensive environmental policy that could address waste issues at a systemic level. A sustainable, policy-driven approach would not only mitigate Harare’s waste management crisis but also create a ripple effect across the country, enabling communities to adopt more environmentally conscious practices.

The Need for a Strong Environmental Policy

A robust environmental policy for Zimbabwe should encompass clear objectives, stringent regulations, and incentives to reduce waste production and promote recycling. Ideally, such a policy would aim to reduce plastic waste at the source and encourage recycling and reusing materials. This approach is particularly essential for Zimbabwe, where reliance on single-use plastic packaging has become the norm, and recycling infrastructure is nearly nonexistent.

In countries with effective environmental policies, such initiatives are often integrated within the broader economic policy and backed by fiscal budgets. National budgets outline specific allocations for waste management infrastructure, incentivise green innovations, and set penalties for polluting practices. Zimbabwe’s upcoming budget presents a crucial opportunity for Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to take decisive action by allocating resources towards waste management and environmental initiatives, setting the groundwork for a sustainable future.

Moving from a Linear to a Circular Economy

Zimbabwe’s current economic framework is predominantly linear: materials are produced, used, and then discarded as waste. This linear model leads to excessive resource consumption and high levels of waste, which, in turn, contributes to environmental degradation. Many modern economies have adopted circular economic models that aim to minimise waste by promoting the continuous use of resources through recycling, reusing, and redesigning materials to extend their lifecycle. By transitioning to a circular economy, Zimbabwe could reduce its waste output and lessen the environmental impact of its industries.

A circular economy also requires innovation within industries to rethink how products are designed, manufactured, and disposed of. This approach has proven successful in various countries where policies incentivise companies to reduce plastic use, invest in recycling infrastructure, and create eco-friendly packaging solutions. Zimbabwe, too, should consider such incentives to drive corporate responsibility, potentially offering tax breaks to companies that adopt sustainable practices.

Addressing Waste at the Source

One of the most effective ways to reduce waste is to address it at the production level—before it reaches consumers. In low-income countries like Zimbabwe, it is often more practical to regulate waste at its source than to depend on consumer habits. Regulating plastic use in manufacturing, implementing import charges on plastic-packaged goods, and setting standards for packaging could greatly reduce the amount of waste generated.

Zimbabwe’s current reliance on imported, non-biodegradable plastic goods only exacerbates the waste issue. A targeted policy could require companies to explore alternatives, such as biodegradable packaging, and implement stricter customs regulations on single-use plastics. Such measures would not only curb waste at its source but also encourage local industries to innovate and adopt more sustainable packaging solutions.

Learning from International Models

In developed nations, consumers are often charged a small fee for single-use plastic bags at the retail level. This model encourages people to bring reusable bags, effectively reducing plastic bag consumption. While such an approach could work in Zimbabwe, it requires complementary policies from the government. By implementing a similar initiative, Zimbabwe could see a significant reduction in plastic bag waste, especially in urban areas.

Many countries have also created Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks, which require manufacturers to manage the disposal of their products after use. For Zimbabwe, implementing an EPR system could ensure that manufacturers take responsibility for the waste their products generate, relieving municipalities of some waste management burdens and fostering a culture of accountability within industries.

The Upcoming Budget: A Call for Environmental Action

The upcoming budget announcement is an opportunity for the Zimbabwean government to signal its commitment to environmental reform. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has the chance to champion a shift toward a circular economy, one that emphasises sustainability, resource efficiency, and waste reduction. A forward-thinking budget would include:

Incentives for sustainable practices : Tax breaks or fiscal rebates for companies that design reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable packaging.

: Tax breaks or fiscal rebates for companies that design reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable packaging. Fines for excessive plastic use : Heavy penalties for companies that continue to rely on single-use plastic in packaging, particularly in industries where sustainable alternatives are feasible.

: Heavy penalties for companies that continue to rely on single-use plastic in packaging, particularly in industries where sustainable alternatives are feasible. Investment in recycling infrastructure : Funds allocated to build and support recycling facilities across Zimbabwe, especially in high-population areas like Harare.

: Funds allocated to build and support recycling facilities across Zimbabwe, especially in high-population areas like Harare. Education and awareness campaigns: Resources for programs that educate the public about waste reduction, recycling, and responsible consumption.

The Broader Impact: A Sustainable Path Forward

Adopting an environmentally focused economic policy would not only address Zimbabwe’s waste management challenges but also position the country as a leader in sustainable development within the region. This shift could attract foreign investment from green-conscious investors and create new opportunities within Zimbabwe’s burgeoning green economy. It would also improve public health by reducing pollution, lessen the burden on local authorities, and promote a cleaner, healthier living environment for all Zimbabweans.

In conclusion, Harare’s waste management crisis is a symptom of a larger issue: Zimbabwe’s lack of a cohesive and actionable environmental policy. By implementing a circular economic approach and focusing on waste reduction at the source, the government can lay the foundation for a sustainable future. As the upcoming budget looms, all eyes are on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to take bold steps toward addressing the environmental crisis facing Zimbabwe. Such a commitment would not only demonstrate the government’s dedication to its people and environment but also pave the way for Zimbabwe to become a model of sustainable development in Africa.

