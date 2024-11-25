Extending Mnangagwa’s Term to 2030 is Wrong: An Analysis of the Legal, Ethical, and Political Hurdles

Spread the love

THE bid to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030 has gained traction within some factions of his ruling Zanu PF party. Provinces like Harare, Mashonaland East, and Masvingo have issued calls for constitutional amendments to facilitate this extension, citing the need for Mnangagwa to complete his Vision 2030 agenda of industrialising and modernising Zimbabwe. While proponents of the move argue that it is necessary to fulfil the country’s developmental aspirations, the push to amend both the national constitution and the Zanu PF constitution to allow this extension raises several legal, ethical, and political concerns.

By Farai Marova

Contradicting Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Principles

The primary reason why extending President Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 is problematic lies in the foundational principles of Zimbabwe’s Constitution. Zimbabwe’s current constitution, adopted in 2013, enshrines a set of democratic principles aimed at ensuring stability, accountability, and the regular transfer of power. The Constitution, in its current form, sets a clear limit of two terms for the presidency, with each term lasting five years. Extending this term through amendments would violate the very democratic framework that the Constitution seeks to uphold.

In addition, the Constitution is meant to represent the will of the people. When it was enacted, Zimbabweans voted overwhelmingly in favour of the current limits on presidential terms. Allowing amendments to alter these limits, particularly when the government is already in its second term, would undermine the principles of representative democracy and people’s sovereignty. Rather than empowering the citizens of Zimbabwe, such an amendment would serve the interests of a small political elite, further entrenching the status quo and limiting democratic accountability.

The Ethical Dilemma: Power Consolidation at the Expense of Democratic Growth

At the heart of the push for extending Mnangagwa’s presidency is an ethical dilemma: the consolidation of power at the expense of democratic values and the nurturing of future leadership. While Mnangagwa may argue that his leadership is essential for the completion of Vision 2030, the centralization of political power in one individual for an extended period risks stifling the development of new political voices and leadership within the country.

Extending the presidential term beyond the constitutional limits diminishes the opportunity for political renewal, which is a fundamental aspect of democratic governance. It sends the wrong message to young Zimbabweans about the nature of power and leadership—reinforcing the idea that leadership must come from a single source, rather than fostering a competitive political environment where new leadership can emerge. A strong democracy thrives on diversity of leadership, ideas, and policies, and President Mnangagwa’s extended tenure could potentially undermine this ideal.

Internal Divisions Within Zanu PF

While the push to extend Mnangagwa’s term has gained momentum in some quarters of Zanu PF, the party itself is not monolithic in its views. Senior figures like the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, have expressed caution about the potential legal implications of altering the Constitution. This reflects the underlying divisions within the ruling party regarding the issue.

Some party members argue that the amendment of the constitution could alienate potential successors and lead to infighting within Zanu PF. The centralization of power in one individual creates a vacuum, where different factions within the party may struggle for influence and control, often at the expense of national unity. This situation could lead to even greater political instability, a risk that many Zimbabweans cannot afford given the country’s already fragile political environment.

Furthermore, the call for constitutional amendments to extend the term of a sitting president sends a signal that Zimbabwe’s ruling elite are not willing to let go of power voluntarily, irrespective of the democratic process. The public’s view of the ruling party, already tainted by years of political unrest and economic hardship, could sour even further if such amendments are passed. The perception of political leaders as self-interested power brokers rather than servants of the people will be solidified, and it will be difficult to win back public trust.

International Legal and Diplomatic Challenges

Extending Mnangagwa’s presidency through constitutional amendments would also have serious international implications. Zimbabwe has made several commitments on the global stage regarding human rights, governance, and the rule of law. Among these is the commitment to abide by international conventions that support democratic governance and peaceful transitions of power. Extending the presidency without proper constitutional amendments could further isolate Zimbabwe from international partners who might view the move as undemocratic.

In the past, Zimbabwe has faced sanctions from Western nations and other international bodies, and a move to extend Mnangagwa’s term could trigger additional sanctions or further isolate Zimbabwe diplomatically. These consequences could hinder the country’s efforts to engage with international financial institutions and attract foreign investment—essential components for economic recovery and growth.

The Road to Amendment: Legal and Constitutional Hurdles

Amending the Constitution to allow for an extended presidential term will not be a straightforward process. The country’s constitution mandates that any amendment to presidential term limits requires a national referendum. This means that it is not enough for Zanu PF to pass an internal resolution or even to gain a majority in Parliament. The issue must be put to the people for approval, ensuring that the public has the final say on any constitutional changes that would affect their democratic rights.

Even if Zanu PF is able to navigate the legal hurdles associated with a constitutional amendment, the path forward is fraught with potential legal challenges. Opposition parties and civil society organizations are likely to mount vigorous legal and political campaigns against any move to alter term limits. This could lead to prolonged court battles that would further delay the resolution of the country’s pressing economic and political challenges.

The Role of Succession Planning in Sustainable Governance

A key part of any successful democratic system is effective succession planning. Zimbabwe has struggled with political transitions in the past, and extending Mnangagwa’s term could delay the necessary conversations around governance reform and succession planning. By ensuring that political power is not concentrated in the hands of one individual for too long, a country encourages the development of future leaders who can take the reins and continue national progress.

A healthy political system encourages competition and a diversity of leadership. Zimbabwe has young and capable leaders within both the ruling party and opposition who could drive the country’s development in the future. By extending Mnangagwa’s term, the party risks undermining the very systems that would allow for the emergence of new leadership, and it could trap the country in a cycle of outdated political norms.

Conclusion: Why It is Wrong for Mnangagwa to Seek a Term Extension

The move to amend Zimbabwe’s Constitution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 is not only legally problematic but also ethically questionable. The call for constitutional amendments to extend a sitting president’s time in office contradicts the democratic principles enshrined in the country’s Constitution and sets a dangerous precedent for future leadership in Zimbabwe.

While some may argue that extending the president’s tenure is necessary to complete ongoing projects and reforms, this position overlooks the broader consequences for democracy, governance, and political stability. The hurdles President Mnangagwa faces—both legal and political—make it clear that this is not a sustainable or advisable course of action.

Zimbabwe deserves a future where leadership transitions are peaceful, democratic, and in line with the will of the people. Instead of pushing for an extension of his own term, President Mnangagwa should prioritize creating a political system that fosters new leadership and ensures that the country’s development goals are pursued in a way that benefits all Zimbabweans.

